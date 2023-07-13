Most areas in the southwestern US are under some sort of National Weather Service heat warning, whether it is Heat Advisory or an Excessive Heat Warning.
But what is the difference between the two?
A Heat Advisory is typically issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. Typically, this advisory is issued when the maximum heat is expected to be 100F (38C) or higher for at least two days, with night temperatures above 75F (24 C). Under this advisory, people are advised to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, or else they may become seriously ill or die.
An Excessive Heat Warning is more extreme than a Heat Advisory, and is issued when the temperature is expected to be 105F (41C) or higher for at least two days.
The National Weather Service will sometimes issue Excessive Heat Watches, which warn of the possibility of an extreme heat event often 24 to 72 hours in advance. This is used when the timing of the heatwave remains uncertain.
Extreme heat across the southwest
The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings for multiple states. Here is a break down of which areas will see the hottest temperatures on Thursday:
Phoenix, Arizona - Forecast high: 115F (46C)
Las Vegas, Nevada - Forecast high: 118F (47C)
Houston, Texas - Forecast high: 100F (38C)
Death Valley, California - Forecast high: 117F (47C)
Hello and thank you for joining our coverage on what is being called a “historic” US heatwave.
More than 100m people are under extreme heat advisories this Thursday, spanning across the southern US states, as the country grapples with what is projected to be record-high temperatures.
The heatwave is expected to worsen throughout the weekend. In some areas - like Death Valley, California and Phoenix, Arizona - temperatures are expected to hit a high of 122F (50C) over the next few days.
Stay tuned as we bring you analysis on this heat, as well as coverage on how cities and states are preparing for the weather.
Europe is also overheating
As the southwestern US bakes in record-breaking heat, Europe is also experiencing some of its hottest temperatures on record.
The heat is expected to hit above 104F (40C) in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.
There are reports of several people, including tourists, collapsing in the heat in Italy. At least one person has died.
Read more of our coverage here.
