Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Jack Smith is an independent lawyer who was appointed to oversee the US Department of Justice’s criminal investigations into former president Donald Trump.

Smith is a former New York prosecutor and most recently served as a chief prosecutor in The Hague - where he investigated war crimes in Kosovo.

He was named special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022, with Garland saying at the time that it was in the public’s interest to have a special counsel run the investigation and any prosecution.

The timing is important here, because Smith was brought into the fold just three days after Trump announced he would run for the 2024 presidency.

By handing the investigation off to a special counsel, the Biden administration could somewhat insulate itself from claims of bias and interference.

Although Trump and many Republicans have nonetheless called the investigation bias. The justice department said Smith was a registered political independent.

You can read more about the man who could take down Trump in this article.