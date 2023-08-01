Grand jury members were seen leaving the federal courthouse in Washington DC earlier this afternoon.
Local media has reported that the foreman stayed behind.
It's still unclear whether the jury has voted on an indictment.
Who is Jack Smith and what is a special counsel?
Jack Smith is an independent lawyer who was appointed to oversee the US Department of Justice’s criminal investigations into former president Donald Trump.
Smith is a former New York prosecutor and most recently served as a chief prosecutor in The Hague - where he investigated war crimes in Kosovo.
He was named special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022, with Garland saying at the time that it was in the public’s interest to have a special counsel run the investigation and any prosecution.
The timing is important here, because Smith was brought into the fold just three days after Trump announced he would run for the 2024 presidency.
By handing the investigation off to a special counsel, the Biden administration could somewhat insulate itself from claims of bias and interference.
Although Trump and many Republicans have nonetheless called the investigation bias. The justice department said Smith was a registered political independent.
What happened on 6 January?
Members of Congress were meeting in the Capitol on 6 January 2021 to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won.
Donald Trump, who was still president at the time, addressed a large crowd of supporters at a "Save America" rally on the grounds between the White House and the Capitol building.
He urged them to march "peacefully" to the nearby Capitol, but also made unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud and told them to "fight like hell".
Later, hundreds of people forced their way into the government building through windows and doors, overwhelming the Capitol police.
What is the investigation?
This investigation centres around the events of 6 January 2021, when thousands of people stormed the US Capitol.
In the wake of that infamous day, a congressional committee spent 16 months looking into former president Donald Trump’s actions to determine if he was in any way responsible for encouraging supporters to riot.
The committee held a series of televised hearings which laid out their case that Trump’s election fraud claims directly caused the riot.
He was accused of inciting insurrection and the committee referred its findings to the justice department.
Then US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as a special counsel to lead the sprawling federal investigation into the 6 January riot.
That investigation has been shrouded in secrecy - but today we expect to learn more.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a potential indictment against former US President Donald Trump.
A grand jury has been investigating Trump over his actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Trump could face charges for trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest on this developing story.
