In a polarised political landscape, there are few issues Republicans and Democrats in Congress can agree on.

But the push for greater transparency from the Pentagon and intelligence agencies over the issue of UAPs, formally known as UFOs, and the possibility of extra-terrestrial life has seen a rare outbreak of bipartisanship.

Today’s hearing by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee came about after remarkable claims earlier this year from David Grusch, a former intelligence officer, who claimed the US government was secretly holding “intact and partially intact alien vehicles including one as big as a football field".

He’s likely to be asked whether he has seen them with his own eyes. He’s previously said he hasn't and that he’d only heard reports of the vehicles from trusted sources. Grusch will be among those giving evidence today.