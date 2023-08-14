Former US President Donald Trump is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election result in the state of Georgia, where he lost to Joe Biden by 11,779 votes.
A 26-member grand jury investigation was sparked by the infamous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Here’s what Trump and his allies are accused of:
The phone call: On 2 January, 2021, the then-president asked Raffensperger “to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have"
Pressuring lawmakers: Trump's associates - most notably, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani - spread false claims of voter fraud and other conspiracy theories in Georgia. Trump’s team told lawmakers they had the power to decertify the state's legitimate electoral college results
A fake elector scheme: The former president's allies allegedly co-ordinated a scheme to have fake members of the Electoral College - the system that technically elects a US president - cast their votes for Trump in Georgia, rather than Biden, who won the state
Election data breach: Trump campaign lawyers reportedly worked with a data firm to copy sensitive data from election systems in Coffee County, Georgia
Will we see a vote soon?
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from court
Like Madeline Halpert, I'm also staked out in an odd corner of the Fulton County courthouse, waiting for any news from the grand jury.
A few reporters are hanging out in a clerk's office, where official documents are filed, in case some important paperwork arrives. So far, there's a great deal of pacing but very little news for us to report.
However, that could change suddenly if the grand jury holds a vote.
Stay tuned...
Waiting for the judge
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from court
We’ve been waiting at the courthouse in Atlanta for news of charges against Trump all day.
I’m sitting in an eighth-floor court room packed with several rows of reporters.This is where Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney would receive a possible indictment from the grand jury.
The paperwork would then be taken down to the fifth floor, where it could take several hours to process.
McBurney has come in to speak with reporters on several occasions today, telling us most recently we’ll just “have to wait and see” whether the indictment is returned tonight.
Welcome
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as a grand jury in Georgia decides if there is enough evidence to charge former US President Donald Trump over trying to overturn the state's election result.
The investigation began after Trump made a now-infamous phone call to Georgia's top election official and asked him to "find 11,780 votes".
Trump has already been hit with three indictments this year, and this grand jury will soon decide if he will face a fourth.
Our reporters Kayla Epstein and Madeline Halpert are at the Fulton County courthouse and will be bringing us the latest news as it happens.
