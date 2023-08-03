In terms of the most recent charges, Trump has repeatedly denied responsibility for the US Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
The former president also previously pleaded not guilty to all charges of mishandling classified files and falsifying business records.
To read the the full list of charges, potential penalties and Trump's defence, head here.
Trump says he's heading to Washington to be arrested
In the last few moments Donald Trump has posted a message on Truth Social, the social media platform he set up after leaving the White House.
He says:
Quote Message: I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!
I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!
The view from inside the court
Bernd Debusmann Jr
Reporting from court
Hello from the US District Court for Washington DC, where my colleagues and I are waiting for Donald Trump's arrival this afternoon.
I'm currently in one of two media rooms set up for the occasion. As one can imagine, there is immense interest in the case, and only limited seats in the actual courtroom. Those will be decided by a lottery system shortly.
The reporters not in the courtroom will be watching from the media rooms - where no photographs or recording devices are permitted.
There are about 30 reporters in this particular room, sat along three long tables. Personally, it reminds me a bit of the work spaces in a university library.
There are three TV screens around the room, each of which will show the judge, the docket (legal documents related to the case) and the courtroom.
It's much more hectic outside, where TV crews and correspondents have been doing live shots since this morning.
As I came in, there was also a lone demonstrator calling for Trump to be imprisoned. He has been here since yesterday, holding an AI image of an older, incarcerated Trump. Take a look:
Trump's day ahead
Trump has been summoned to appear in court today over charges relating to 6 January and the 2020 election results.
He will face judge US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at a courthouse just across the road from the Capitol building, where the 6 January riot took place.
The judge Trump will appear in front of in his initial appearance is different from the judge who has been assigned to oversee the entire case – that will be US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed to the judiciary by former president Barack Obama.
Trump faces these charges:
Conspiracy to defraud the US
Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
Obstruction of an official proceeding
Conspiracy against the rights of citizens
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage.
This is our third time covering a court appearance of former US President Donald Trump in just a matter of months.
Trump has been charged over the Capitol riot and 2020 election
He faces 40 criminal charges over alleged mishandling of classified material after he left the White House
And a further 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree
Conspiracy to defraud the US
Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
Obstruction of an official proceeding
Conspiracy against the rights of citizens
Trump's legal problems - and how big they are
Donald Trump has been indicted three times, and is being investigated on several other fronts, meaning more criminal charges could be on the way.
This is where the key cases stand and what they could mean for the former president and frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination:
Today, Trump will be heading to a courthouse near the US Capitol, where some of the alleged crimes took place.
He will appear in front of a judge at 16:00 local time (21:00 BST).
Trump faces charges over his attempt to turn the 2020 presidential election in his favour and his connection to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
The former president has already been charged in two other cases - with mishandling classified files and falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest.