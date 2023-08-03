Donald Trump has been indicted three times, and is being investigated on several other fronts, meaning more criminal charges could be on the way.

This is where the key cases stand and what they could mean for the former president and frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination:

Trump has been charged over the Capitol riot and 2020 election

He faces 40 criminal charges over alleged mishandling of classified material after he left the White House

And a further 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree

In terms of the most recent charges, Trump has repeatedly denied responsibility for the US Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

The former president also previously pleaded not guilty to all charges of mishandling classified files and falsifying business records.

