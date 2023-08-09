The hospitals on the island of Maui are overwhelmed with burn patients and people suffering from smoke inhalation, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, who also issued an emergency proclamation, has said.
Speaking to CNN, Luke says "the reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support because Maui hospital cannot do extensive burn treatment".
According to local media service KHON2 News, emergency officials on the island of Oahu say they are treating three burn patients from Maui, who were flown in overnight. More patients are expected to be flown off Maui, officials say.
Luke adds there are also major transportation issues.
"911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down. The Maui County has not been able to communicate with residents on the west side, the Lahaina side,” Luke says.
On the island, satellite phones have been the only reliable way to get in touch with some people.
Fires whipped up by powerful hurricane
Nomia Iqbal
US reporter
Officials say fires in three areas on the island of Maui are "not contained in any fashion".
So how did this happen?
The blazes are thought to have been caused by dry conditions and worsened by powerful winds from the powerful Hurricane Dora.
The category four storm is passing hundreds of miles south of Hawaii - but is not expected to make landfall.
WATCH: Video shows business district in flames
More on the fires that have spread through Lahaina on the island of Maui.
"Buildings on both sides were engulfed," Front Street business owner Alan Dickar told CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV.
"There were no fire trucks at that point; I think the fire department was overwhelmed."
Lahaina suffers worst damage on Maui
Mass evacuations are underway in the town of Lahaina, on the island of Maui, as fierce wildfires continue to spread.
Eyewitnesses saw an “apocalyptic scene” unfold on Tuesday, as some residents jumped into the sea to avoid the flames, local media has reported.
"People are jumping into the water to avoid the fire," US Army Major General Kenneth Hara, the state adjutant general, tells Hawaii News Now.
"The Coast Guard is providing support as we speak," he adds.
The tourist town, which has a population of about 12,000, is one of several islands which make up the US state in the Pacific.
Videos shared online show fire burning through the area, with huge plumes of black smoke rising into the air.
A recent update from officials in Lahaina says residents are being evacuated in Launiupoko Estates and Punakea Loop.
The Coast Guard has said it rescued 12 people from the waters off Lahaina and it was sending other vessels to Maui.
What’s happening on Hawaii's Big Island?
Hawaiian officials have said they were also monitoring fires on the northern side of Big Island (also known as Hawaii island), which were threatening about 200 homes in and around the Kohala ranch – a community of more than 500 people.
The fire there has burnt at least 600 acres (243 hectares) of land, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS.
The fires are bringing back memories of 2021, when a major wildfire forced thousands to evacuate from the Big Island.
In pictures: Wildfires across Hawaii
The wildfires are engulfing large swathes of Hawaii's Big Island and Maui in the archipelago - not unlike scenes we have seen across southern Europe and north Africa this summer.
'Apocalyptic scenes' on Maui
Fires have been reported across Hawaii’s two biggest islands: Maui and Big Island (the latter is also known as Hawaii island).
Here’s what’s been happening on Maui:
Local media have written about "apocalyptic scenes" in the historic town of Lahaina, parts of which are said to have been destroyed or severely damaged by fire
CBS - the BBC’s US partner - reports that several homes and businesses have been destroyed there.
The US Coast Guard says it rescued 12 people who jumped into the sea to escape the blaze
Hundreds of firefighters have been on duty battling the blaze and many roads are closed as officials in Maui issue evacutation orders to some residents
Two thousand travellers have been sheltering in the island’s Kahului airport, according to the county of Maui's Facebook page
Hawaii wildfires prompt evacuations
Marianna Brady
Live reporter
Hawaii is waking up to wildfires spurred by winds from Hurricane Dora.
The fires have prompted evacuations on Maui and the Big Island, and caused the destruction of homes and businesses.
I’m monitoring the latest situation in Washington DC - with James FitzGerald, Jack Burgess, Aoife Walsh, Ece Goksedef and Ali Abbas Ahmadi joining me from London.
