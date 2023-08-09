The hospitals on the island of Maui are overwhelmed with burn patients and people suffering from smoke inhalation, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, who also issued an emergency proclamation, has said.

Speaking to CNN, Luke says "the reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support because Maui hospital cannot do extensive burn treatment".

According to local media service KHON2 News, emergency officials on the island of Oahu say they are treating three burn patients from Maui, who were flown in overnight. More patients are expected to be flown off Maui, officials say.

Luke adds there are also major transportation issues.

"911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down. The Maui County has not been able to communicate with residents on the west side, the Lahaina side,” Luke says.

On the island, satellite phones have been the only reliable way to get in touch with some people.