Hawaii wildfires: Your questions answered

This is a question sent to us by multiple people, including Emmanuel Dagwan in Nigeria and Yin in Japan.

It’s just not clear yet. But we do know once they started, they spread fast. The Governor of Hawaii said they burned about a mile a minute, faster than firefighters could hope to contain them.

Other things made it worse: hurricane winds coming off the Pacific, grasses which are non-native to Hawaii drying out, and drought.

It’s barely rained since we arrived here.