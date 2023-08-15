Burnt trees and houses in the US town of Lahaina
Hawaii wildfires: Your questions answered

With input from our reporters on the island of Maui

Edited by Marita Moloney and Jamie Whitehead

All times stated are UK

  1. Your questions answered

    How did the fires start?

    Helena Humphrey and Cai Pigliucci

    Reporting from Maui

    Wildfires driven by high winds hit Hawaiian island of Maui
    This is a question sent to us by multiple people, including Emmanuel Dagwan in Nigeria and Yin in Japan.

    It’s just not clear yet. But we do know once they started, they spread fast. The Governor of Hawaii said they burned about a mile a minute, faster than firefighters could hope to contain them.

    Other things made it worse: hurricane winds coming off the Pacific, grasses which are non-native to Hawaii drying out, and drought.

    It’s barely rained since we arrived here.

  2. We're answering your questions on the Hawaii fires

    Marita Moloney

    Live reporter

    The shells of burned houses and buildings are left after wildfires in Lahaina
    Thanks for joining our live page – we’re here to answer your questions about the deadly Hawaii wildfires.

    These are so far known to have claimed at least 99 lives – with the island of Maui badly affected when flames reached the historic town of Lahaina last week.

    We’ll be answering queries that are being routinely searched, and answering some specific enquiries that have been sent to us directly.

    They include questions on how the blazes started and the extent of the damage.

    Our reporters in Hawaii itself have been providing information, as have our colleagues at BBC Verify and the Science unit.

