About 46,000 people live in the Northwest Territories, and Canada's military has been co-ordinating the largest airlift evacuation effort in the region's history.
As well as Yellowknife, the communities of Fort Smith, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Hay River, Enterprise, and Jean Marie River are all also under evacuation orders.
What's happening in Yellowknife?
As we've been reporting, a wildfire is fast approaching the small city of Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories.
Authorities have ordered the approximately 20,000 people who call Yellowknife home to evacuate, encouraging carpooling to reduce congestion on the roads out of town.
Evacuation flights are departing throughout the day for those who are not driving to safety, and there have been reports of long lines at petrol stations in the city and on the road out of town.
As of yesterday, a fire was approximately 15km (9 miles) from the city's edge, and it’s estimated fire could reach the outskirts of town by tomorrow.
"Very tough days ahead - with two days of northwest to west-northwest winds on Friday and Saturday, which would push fire towards Yellowknife," the territorial fire service said in a statement on Facebook.
Evacuees flee Yellowknife as fire nears northern Canadian city
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the wildfires raging across Canada's Northwest Territories.
Evacuation efforts are continuing in the city of Yellowknife, home to 20,000 residents who have been told to leave their homes by noon local time (18:00 GMT) today.
Thousands of people have crowded into the local airport and the road out of town, while hundreds have also lined up for emergency military evacuation flights.
The Northwest Territories declared a state of emergency late on Tuesday as it battles nearly 240 wildfires.
My colleagues and I in London will bring you the latest developments on the fires and evacuation efforts, so stay with us.
WATCH: Hikers rescued from wildfires by helicopter
A regular hike turned into a miraculous rescue for three hikers in British Columbia after they were trapped by a wildfire.
As they were walking, they suddenly found their path blocked by the fire. After a panicked call to emergency services, a helicopter came to the rescue.
"I could have died," one hiker told the BBC, and said the situation showed her just how quickly things can change.
Wildfires burn across the Canada
Canada is having its worst wildfire season on record, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country from British Colombia in the west to Quebec in the east.
Emergency services are at what is called National Preparedness Level 5 – the highest possible - meaning all firefighters in the country are being tasked with tackling the blazes.
Canada is used to dealing with wildfires at this time of year but a warmer, drier spring than usual has seen more of them burning out of control.
Scientists say climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel the fires.
As well as the huge evacuation effort in the city of Yellowknife, a state of emergency has been declared in the city of Kelowna in the province of British Colombia.
Residents in 1,000 properties in West Kelowna have been told to evacuate and thousands more are on evacuation alert.
Yellowknife evacuees turned away from full flights
Angry residents of Yellowknife were being turned away from evacuation flights yesterday as the wildfire rapidly approached the city.
People who waited in hours-long queues to board flights out on Thursday were told by officials to try again today or tomorrow.
A massive queue of people waiting to register for evacuation flights had formed outside a local high school.
But by afternoon local time, Amy Kennedy, the government's director of communications, said no more than 400 more people could be flown out of Yellowknife.
Officials say about 5,000 people need to leave Yellowknife by air, and that weather delays have complicated the flight schedule.
Where the fires have been burning
