BBC Copyright: BBC Wildfires in Kelowna, British Columbia where evacuation orders are in place Image caption: Wildfires in Kelowna, British Columbia where evacuation orders are in place

Canada is having its worst wildfire season on record, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country from British Colombia in the west to Quebec in the east.

Emergency services are at what is called National Preparedness Level 5 – the highest possible - meaning all firefighters in the country are being tasked with tackling the blazes.

Canada is used to dealing with wildfires at this time of year but a warmer, drier spring than usual has seen more of them burning out of control.

Scientists say climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel the fires.

As well as the huge evacuation effort in the city of Yellowknife, a state of emergency has been declared in the city of Kelowna in the province of British Colombia.

Residents in 1,000 properties in West Kelowna have been told to evacuate and thousands more are on evacuation alert.