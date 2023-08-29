Mass evacuations as hurricane surges toward Florida

Florida residents have been filling sandbags to protect their homes and businesses from any flooding and storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia. In this picture from Monday afternoon, groups of people fill bags from large piles of sands at a park in Bradenton, Florida. Local authorities have warned the storm could be a category 3 hurricane when it hits Bradenton. All of the area’s schools are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some operating as shelters.
Live Reporting
Edited by Brandon Livesay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters .Copyright: .
Sandbagging and stocking up
Florida residents have been filling sandbags to protect their homes and businesses from any flooding and storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia.
In this picture from Monday afternoon, groups of people fill bags from large piles of sands at a park in Bradenton, Florida.
Local authorities have warned the storm could be a category 3 hurricane when it hits Bradenton.
All of the area’s schools are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some operating as shelters.
Post update
Welcome
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Hurricane Idalia, which is forecast to intensify as it surges towards Florida.
Evacuations are currently underway in 21 counties of the US state, and residents have been warned to prepare for violent winds, intense rain and a potentially life-threatening storm surge.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warns the state should brace for "major impacts" from the storm.
Our reporters Mike Wendling and John Sudworth are on the ground in Tampa, where the international airport has now closed because of the storm.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest updates.