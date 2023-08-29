Mass evacuations as hurricane surges toward Florida

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Florida residents have been filling sandbags to protect their homes and businesses from any flooding and storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia.

In this picture from Monday afternoon, groups of people fill bags from large piles of sands at a park in Bradenton, Florida.

Local authorities have warned the storm could be a category 3 hurricane when it hits Bradenton.

All of the area’s schools are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some operating as shelters.