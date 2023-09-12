House of Representatives to open Biden impeachment inquiry

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Republican Senator Josh Hawley says he is in favour of McCarthy's impeachment inquiry.

"I think the allegations are bad," he tells reporters. "The only way to clear it up is let's just find out. Let's get the facts."

Senator Mitt Romney, too, voiced support, saying he thought the inquiry was appropriate.

"I think the fact that the White House had been singularly silent and has coddled Hunter Biden suggests an inquiry is not inappropriate," he said. Romney, a moderate Republican, voted to convict Donald Trump in both his impeachment trials.

But Romney stressed that an inquiry is "very different than an impeachment".

"An actual impeachment, would require the evidence of a high crime or misdemeanour that has not been alleged," he said.