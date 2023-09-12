Joe Biden
House of Representatives to open Biden impeachment inquiry

  1. 'Unserious people' - Senator hits out at inquiry

    Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, dismissed the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, saying House Republicans were opening the probe "even though they admit they have no reason to open an impeachment inquiry".

    Republican-led inquiries into President Biden have not found any concrete evidence of his misconduct.

    "They're just fundamentally unserious people," Murphy said.

  2. Republican senators react to impeachment inquiry

    Senator Josh Hawley
    Republican Senator Josh Hawley says he is in favour of McCarthy's impeachment inquiry.

    "I think the allegations are bad," he tells reporters. "The only way to clear it up is let's just find out. Let's get the facts."

    Senator Mitt Romney, too, voiced support, saying he thought the inquiry was appropriate.

    "I think the fact that the White House had been singularly silent and has coddled Hunter Biden suggests an inquiry is not inappropriate," he said. Romney, a moderate Republican, voted to convict Donald Trump in both his impeachment trials.

    But Romney stressed that an inquiry is "very different than an impeachment".

    "An actual impeachment, would require the evidence of a high crime or misdemeanour that has not been alleged," he said.

  3. Could Biden be removed from office?

    Anthony Zurcher

    BBC North America correspondent

    Joe Biden
    Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives and some centrists in the party, contemplating challenging re-election races in November 2024, have expressed unease with moving forward with a process that will only enflame political divisions in America.

    Only three US presidents have been impeached - Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Donald Trump twice. No one was convicted by the Senate.

    Democrats currently have a 51-49 majority in the Senate, virtually ensuring that any Biden impeachment referral from the House will meet a similar fate.

  4. What is Biden accused of?

    Under House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republicans have been investigating President Biden since they took control of the House in January.

    And at a press conference earlier, McCarthy said those inquiries into the president “paint a picture of a culture of corruption”.

    But after months of digging, those Republican-led probes have found no concrete proof of misconduct by President Biden.

    Instead, the hearings have shed some light on business dealings by the president's only surviving son Hunter Biden, which Republicans say are questionable - and on the president's knowledge of his son's activities.

    Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for possible tax crimes related to his foreign business interests.

    There is no concrete evidence that the president was involved in any wrongdoing.

  5. White House slams impeachment as ‘extreme politics’

    A White House spokesman has responded to Kevin McCarthy’s announcement, calling it “extreme politics”.

    “House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing”, spokesman Ian Sams wrote on Twitter.

    “His own GOP members have said so”.

  6. What is impeachment?

    Impeachment by the House of Representatives is the first step in a formal process to remove a president - or other senior executive or judicial official - from office.

    It requires a simple majority vote in the chamber to trigger a trial in the US Senate, where a two-thirds majority is necessary for conviction and removal.

    President Donald Trump was impeached twice when Democrats controlled the House - over Ukraine in 2019 and the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021 - but was acquitted by the Senate on both occasions.

  7. Welcome

    Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announces an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden to members of the news media outside his office at the US Capitol on September 12, 2023 in Washington, DC
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the news that a formal impeachment inquiry will be opened into US President Joe Biden.

    Kevin McCarthy, the most senior Republican, says the inquiry will focus on "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption" into Biden.

    Republicans have been investigating the president since they took control of the House in January.

    So far, the hearings have found no concrete evidence of misconduct by Biden.

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest news, analysis and reactions.

