The family of Cavalcante's murdered former girlfriend have been contacted
Deb Ryan, Chester County district attorney, said one of the first calls made was to the family of Deborah Brandao, the former girlfriend of Cavalcante whom he stabbed to death.
"(They) had been living in a complete nightmare," Ryan said.
"They are so grateful to the men and women who helped with his capture. They can now finally sleep again."
Cavalcante was bitten by a police dog and subdued
Lt Col Bivens continues:
"One of the teams released a search dog on Cavalcante, and the dog subdued him. Cavalcante - who was "forcibly" taken into custody - sustained a minor bite wound in the capture.
Cavalcante will ultimately be transferred to a state correctional institute where he will begin to serve his life sentence, Bivens said.
Surprised by police, Cavalcante tried to crawl away
The tactical teams began to
converge on the area at about 8am, they were able to move in very quietly, they
had the element of surprise, Bivens says.
Cavalcante "did not realise he was
surrounded until that had occurred".
That did not stop him from trying
to escape, he began to crawl throw thick underbrush, taking his rifle with him, Bivens continues.
A helicopter's heat signal located Cavalcante
Police said Cavalcante was discovered around 01:00 local time (06:00 BST) by heat signals on a helicopter surveying the area.
"Tactical teams began to converge on that location where the heat source was moving," Lt Col Bivens said.
Shortly after Cavalcante's movement was detected by the signal, lighting brought by thunderstorms in the area forced the helicopter to leave the area.
Tactical teams then surrounded the area, Mr Bivens said, and at around 08:00, captured Cavalcante.
How Cavalcante's capture unfolded
Lt Col Bivens from Pennsylvania State Police is talking now, walking through the capture of Cavalcante.
"We have
been working most recently in a perimeter in Northern Chester County," Bivens said.
Shortly after midnight, a resident's burglar alarm went off at a home within the perimeter, drawing authorities to the home.
Cavalcante was not found, but the alert brought police attention to the area.
Police official now at the podium
We're now hearing from State Police Colonel Christopher
Paris, who dedicates his words to the victims of Cavalcante.
He too, begins by thanking the public for their support.
'Thank you for your support', governor says
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro thanks law enforcement and the public.
"I want to say thank you to the public for their vigilance. Thank you for the constructive tips that they shared. Thank you for remaining on guard.
"We recognize this has been a concerning and trying time for each and every one of you in the region," he says.
Press conference begins
Pennsylvania's governor Josh Shapiro has just begun speaking.
"Shortly after 8am our suspect was captured," he says.
"I want to say, first and foremost, thank god there were no injuries to law enforcement or to the public."
Cavalcante was apprehended with no shots fired, he says.
Police press conference is due shortly
Officials in Pennsylvania are now assembling - we'll bring you the details of what they say as we get them.
Timeline of the search for Cavalcante
While we're waiting for the news briefing to begin - we can see an empty podium but no officials so far - you can catch yourself up by reading this timeline.
31 August Cavalcante escapes from Chester County Prison after "crab walking" between two walls and pushing through razor wire
4 September Authorities begin broadcasting an audio message in Portuguese from Cavalcante's mother, urging him to surrender. He is spotted twice in the Longwood Gardens area
5 September Police expand the search area after he slipped past the initial perimeter, prompting the closure of two local school districts
6 September Officials release a video of Cavalcante escaping the prison. The search area is again shifted
9 September He steals a delivery van outside the search perimeter and is seen on doorbell video attempted to contact former co-workers
11 September Police expand search perimeter after multiple sightings
13 September Cavalcante is finally caught - in a wooded area inside the police perimeter
Capture 'ends nightmare of past two weeks'
We've just seen this statement from local officials, thanking
law enforcement - from the regional, state and federal level, for being out in "all weather conditions, all day and night" to bring to an end "the nightmare of the past two
weeks".
The officials from Chester County, Pennsylvania also thank the
public for providing tips to law enforcement during the manhunt.
The statement adds that Chester Country prison officials have made
"immediate changes" to bolster security in the prison, including
making changes to the exercise yard in the jail.
We're still waiting for the press conference to begin - we'll bring that to you when it starts.
Police news conference to start shortly
We're expecting to get an update on Cavalcante's arrest shortly - a police press conference is due to begin.
You can watch live by clicking the play button above.
We will also bring you text updates here - so stay tuned for the latest.
The moment Cavalcante was arrested
Why Cavalcante was serving a life prison sentence
Danelo Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his former girlfriend in front of her two young children,
ages four and seven.
During the trial, prosecutors said Cavalcante stabbed Deborah
Brandao 38 times.
They believe Cavalcante killed Brandao after she discovered he
was wanted for murder in Brazil, and he feared she might have exposed him to
police.
After killing her, he fled to Virginia but was captured
and brought back to Pennsylvania.
He was sentenced last month to life in prison.
Danelo Cavalcante's final days on the run
In the days before his capture more than 500 officers scoured over a roughly 10 sq mile (26 sq km) perimeter in South Coventry Township, north-west of Philadelphia, looking for Cavalcante.
Police said he had managed to arm himself with a stolen rifle. The gun owner fired a pistol at him, authorities said, but he escaped unscathed.
As we've mentioned, he changed his appearance over the weekend and called at the homes of people he knew.
And in spite of multiple sightings, Cavalcante continued to evade arrest.
WATCH: How killer escaped prison by 'crab walking'
What we know about Cavalcante's capture
Details are still murky, but we know he was caught by police about 08:00 EST (13:00 BST) today.
A law enforcement source says he was arrested in a wooded area inside of a perimeter which had been set up by authorities.
Images on US TV show him being led handcuffed, by a large team of police in camouflage uniforms, into a black van.
Hello and welcome
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
For 13 days police in the US have been searching for an escaped killer - and now they've caught him.
Danelo Cavalcante broke out from Chester County Prison on August 31 and has evaded a massive manhunt despite numerous sightings
from the public.
Pennsylvania State Police will hold a press conference at 09:30
EDT (14.30 BST), which you will be able to watch at the top of this page.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates as
the story unfolds.
