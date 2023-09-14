You're going to be hearing the scientists talking about UAPs rather than UFOs today.

UAP stands for unidentified anomalous phenomena, used to describe unexplainable sights in the sky.

UFO stands for unidentified flying object, used colloquially to describe alien spacecraft.

Both acronyms describe the same thing: an object in the sky that cannot be identified.

But as a US Navy spokesman explained a couple years ago , UAP sounds less, well, crazy. Calling them "UFOs" might discourage pilots from reporting unexplained sightings for fear of being stigmatised.

Government officials, including on the panel today, have been favouring UAP over UFO. (But yes, we're talking about UFOs.)