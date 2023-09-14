What we learned from Nasa last time they discussed this
A few months ago, Nasa held a public meeting to tell us how they were progressing with their study.
Here's a snapshot of what they told us:
Many sightings can be explained, but others remain a mystery. Only about 2% to 5% of the total database are thought to be anomalous
Nasa's investigations are limited by privacy concerns - with much of the agency's data coming from the vicinity of the United States
UAP-related data is often difficult to interpret and can be easily skewed. Previously, sensitive instruments have picked up microwaves used to heat up people's lunches - and pilots have misconstrued floating balloons as UFOs
Commercial pilots can be reluctant to report sightings, because of the stigma surrounding "flying saucers". And some scientists have faced harassment online for their work in the area
Nasa says it set up this panel for the sake of transparency - having spend decades debunking UFO sightings
Edited by Emma Owen
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
date 2023-09-14
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
You can read more detail on these points here.
UAPs vs UFOs - what's the difference?
You're going to be hearing the scientists talking about UAPs rather than UFOs today.
UAP stands for unidentified anomalous phenomena, used to describe unexplainable sights in the sky.
UFO stands for unidentified flying object, used colloquially to describe alien spacecraft.
Both acronyms describe the same thing: an object in the sky that cannot be identified.
But as a US Navy spokesman explained a couple years ago, UAP sounds less, well, crazy. Calling them "UFOs" might discourage pilots from reporting unexplained sightings for fear of being stigmatised.
Government officials, including on the panel today, have been favouring UAP over UFO. (But yes, we're talking about UFOs.)
Why is Nasa investigating UFOs?
Nasa announced its study into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) - a term that encompasses Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs - in October 2022.
The goal, Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate Dan Evans has said, is to “separate fact from fiction”.
Over the course of nine months, researchers and scientists have poured over unclassified data gathered on UAP sightings to figure out how they can be better collected and analysed.
At a news release announcing the study, Nasa said understanding the data “is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies”.
Hello and welcome
Emma Owen
Live reporter
It’s an idea that has occupied minds for centuries, and given rise to masses of films, songs and novels – the question, is there anybody out there?
Now Nasa, America’s space agency, has been studying hundreds of reports of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, something most of us refer to as UFOs.
Sadly we’re not talking about ET, or Alien - we’re talking about dots in the sky, often spotted by other aircraft, that have evaded explanation.
And today the team of scientists that’s been looking at this will be explaining what they’ve found – and what they haven’t.
Their report comes out in just under an hour, with the press conference at 10:00 ET – that’s 15:00 BST.
Stick with us and we’ll demystify the findings for you.