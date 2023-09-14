Hunter Biden charged with lying about drug use to buy gun

Prof Zelin has also been talking about the possibility of Hunter Biden going to prison.

“In my opinion, Hunter Biden’s not going to jail. This case is going to end up right where it’s supposed to be, with a plea agreement.”

“It’s a nonsense case. Nobody got hurt, it’s a victimless crime, he’s never been in trouble before. Is this really how we want to waste judicial resources?”

He says Biden’s alleged crimes were “purely driven by drug addiction” and the law distinguishes between those who know what they are doing, and those who make decisions under the influence of drugs.

Prof Zelin also mentions the second amendment, which dictates the right of the American people to keep and bear arms.

“The second amendment says nothing about - only people who aren’t drug addicts are to not have a gun license.”

He says that particular notion could be constitutionally challenged.