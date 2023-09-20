Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Merrick Garland arriving to testify at today's hearing. Image caption: Merrick Garland arriving to testify at today's hearing.

The House Judiciary Committee is a permanent standing committee of the House of Representatives, one of two chambers that make up the US Congress alongside the senate.

As a committee, it is tasked with overseeing all matters related to the administration of the federal court system and law enforcement agencies.

Because of the nature of the work, the panel's 44 members traditionally have a legal background, although this isn't a requirement.

Importantly, the committee is tasked with overseeing the impeachment proceedings against administration officials - making it one of the best-known House committees.

This year alone, for example, it has held hearings into the potential impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the surge of undocumented migration at the US-Mexico border.

Notably, at today's hearing, Garland is not required to answer questions from the 25 Republicans and 19 Democrats that make up the committee.