The United States has poured more than a $100bn into Ukraine's effort to repel Russia's invasion, spending far more than any other nation.

But there is growing scepticism among the Republican party about funding the war effort.

In his speech to the UN on Tuesday, Joe Biden made a passionate plea for the global community to not turn its back on Ukraine.

"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence," he said. “But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the United States to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they're protected?"

For more than a year and a half, the US president has followed up that tough talk with American dollars.

Conservative members of the Republican party want those dollars to be spent on domestic programs.

Senator Josh Hawley, a leading conservative, tweeted on Wednesday night that Biden wants “to keep writing blank checks to Ukraine for years to come, no end in sight. All while they’re neglecting Americans at home. Enough,” he continued.