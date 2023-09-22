US Senator allegedly bribed with gold bars and cash

Federal agents found more than $480,000 (£391,000) in cash stashed at the senator’s home. The money was "stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets and a safe" according to the indictment.

Some of the envelopes had fingerprints or DNA belong to one of the accused bribers, Fred Daibes. Three envelopes were found in jackets hanging in the senator’s closet. The jackets had his name on the front, according to the indictment

Another $70,000 (£57,010) was in Mrs Menendez’s safe deposit box.

Prosecutors said the search of the house also turned up more than $100,000 (£81,439) worth of gold bars.