BreakingBiden arrives at picket line to speak with workers
President Joe Biden has arrived on the picket lines, holding a red megaphone and flanked by union workers.
He briefly addresses the crowd before shaking hands with workers and standing on the picket line.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Stream above
We're currently watching auto workers on a picket line in Wayne County, Michigan.
Earlier, we saw the president arrive in Michigan, escorted by his secret service in a multi-car caravan. He's heading to the picket line on what appears to be an overcast autumn day in Michigan.
Click play at the top of the page to watch.
How long will the strike last?
Natalie Sherman
Reporting from Michigan
The work stoppage started on 15 September at three factories, which together employed about 12,700 workers.
A week later, the UAW expanded the walkout to 38 parts distribution centres at General Motors and Stellantis, asking roughly 5,600 more workers to participate in stoppages.
The UAW has $825m on hand to support workers participating in the strike, enough to last about two months with all members participating.
The decision to take targeted action is aimed at generating uncertainty for the car companies and at preserving that fund - and limiting the pain felt by workers, who are eligible for $500 a week from the union, less than typical wages.
The last time the UAW went on strike, against GM during 2019 negotiations, the walkout lasted six weeks.
White House calls visit a 'historic' moment
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says this will be a "historic" visit.
Speaking with reporters from aboard Air Force One, Jean-Pierre said: "While President Biden is no stranger to a picket line, in fact, he joined a UAW picket in Kansas City back in 2019, today will mark the first time that a sitting President has visited a picket line in modern times."
"This is an important message to America's auto workers and every hardworking American across the country," she added.
Biden "gladly accepted" the invitation from the Shawn Fain, the UAW president, she said.
Biden meets union boss
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
President Joe Biden has just landed in Michigan and was greeted at the airport by Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers.
Biden will then be heading to speak with union workers on the picket lines.
Trump to visit Michigan tomorrow
Donald Trump is skipping the second Republican presidential debate in California on Wednesday to instead visit Detroit - the heart of US car and truck manufacturing.
"Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be headed to Michigan to be with them [and] help them out," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
However, Biden was invited to visit the UAW members by the group's president, Shawn Fain, who has sometimes been critical of Trump.
Why are auto workers striking?
Natalie Sherman
Reporting from Michigan
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union declared a strike targeting Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, in a bid to put pressure on the carmakers to grant higher pay and make other improvements in new labour agreements.
It comes at a time of broader labour unrest and casts a cloud of uncertainty over an industry that accounts for 3% of the national economy.
The two sides are negotiating over issues such as pay, days off and cost of living adjustments,as well as systems that pay newer and "temporary" hires less for comparable work.
UAW president Shawn Fain has cast the fight as part of a broader battle over economic justice and the billionaire class.
The UAW opened negotiations seeking a 40% pay rise over the four years of the contract.
The union has rebuffed claims that the figure is outlandish, noting double-digit jumps in the pay packages for company bosses, a surge in profits - and money the companies have spent buying their own shares - as well as decades of declining pay power in the industry, including in recent years, when prices surged.
The chief executives of all three companies had pay packages last year worth more than $20m.
The fight also comes as the industry is investing heavily in electric vehicles. The union is worried about that shift, since producing such cars requires fewer workers and currently involves non-union labour.
What do striking workers think about the visit?
Natalie Sherman
Reporting from Michigan
Word of the Biden and Trump visits was met with groans and "a lot of eye rolls", according to Billy Rowe, 61, one of half a dozen workers huddled in the rain holding picket signs outside of a Ford factory near Detroit, receiving regular honks of support from cars and trucks zooming by.
Rowe, who has worked at Ford for 27 years, said he saw the dispute as one between workers and the companies.
"We would much rather neither of them showed up," he said. "We don't want to divide people and when you bring politics into it, it's going to cause an argument."
Another Ford employee, Frankie Worley, said that "politics shouldn't be involved" in the issue.
"They come down here and get a picture and say they support us, but really, do they?" said Worley, who has spent 28 years at the company, including 20 on the assembly line.
"This involvement is just to put their face against us and say they're helping us. Just stay away."
President Biden joins picket line
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of US President Joe Biden as he joins members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on the picket line in the state of Michigan.
It's a historic moment because no other sitting US president has ever joined a picket line.
Biden often touts himself as the most pro-union president in US history.
His visit with local car workers comes a day before Donald Trump also heads to swing state Michigan to speak with the auto workers. The state is a hotly contested battleground in the 2024 presidential election.
We will be live streaming Biden on the picket line at the top of this page, you can press the play button to watch.
Live Reporting
Edited by Brandon Livesay and Marianna Brady
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
BreakingBiden arrives at picket line to speak with workers
President Joe Biden has arrived on the picket lines, holding a red megaphone and flanked by union workers.
He briefly addresses the crowd before shaking hands with workers and standing on the picket line.
Stream above
We're currently watching auto workers on a picket line in Wayne County, Michigan.
Earlier, we saw the president arrive in Michigan, escorted by his secret service in a multi-car caravan. He's heading to the picket line on what appears to be an overcast autumn day in Michigan.
Click play at the top of the page to watch.
How long will the strike last?
Natalie Sherman
Reporting from Michigan
The work stoppage started on 15 September at three factories, which together employed about 12,700 workers.
A week later, the UAW expanded the walkout to 38 parts distribution centres at General Motors and Stellantis, asking roughly 5,600 more workers to participate in stoppages.
The UAW has $825m on hand to support workers participating in the strike, enough to last about two months with all members participating.
The decision to take targeted action is aimed at generating uncertainty for the car companies and at preserving that fund - and limiting the pain felt by workers, who are eligible for $500 a week from the union, less than typical wages.
The last time the UAW went on strike, against GM during 2019 negotiations, the walkout lasted six weeks.
White House calls visit a 'historic' moment
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says this will be a "historic" visit.
Speaking with reporters from aboard Air Force One, Jean-Pierre said: "While President Biden is no stranger to a picket line, in fact, he joined a UAW picket in Kansas City back in 2019, today will mark the first time that a sitting President has visited a picket line in modern times."
"This is an important message to America's auto workers and every hardworking American across the country," she added.
Biden "gladly accepted" the invitation from the Shawn Fain, the UAW president, she said.
Biden meets union boss
President Joe Biden has just landed in Michigan and was greeted at the airport by Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers.
Biden will then be heading to speak with union workers on the picket lines.
Trump to visit Michigan tomorrow
Donald Trump is skipping the second Republican presidential debate in California on Wednesday to instead visit Detroit - the heart of US car and truck manufacturing.
"Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be headed to Michigan to be with them [and] help them out," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
However, Biden was invited to visit the UAW members by the group's president, Shawn Fain, who has sometimes been critical of Trump.
Why are auto workers striking?
Natalie Sherman
Reporting from Michigan
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union declared a strike targeting Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, in a bid to put pressure on the carmakers to grant higher pay and make other improvements in new labour agreements.
It comes at a time of broader labour unrest and casts a cloud of uncertainty over an industry that accounts for 3% of the national economy.
The two sides are negotiating over issues such as pay, days off and cost of living adjustments,as well as systems that pay newer and "temporary" hires less for comparable work.
UAW president Shawn Fain has cast the fight as part of a broader battle over economic justice and the billionaire class.
The UAW opened negotiations seeking a 40% pay rise over the four years of the contract.
The union has rebuffed claims that the figure is outlandish, noting double-digit jumps in the pay packages for company bosses, a surge in profits - and money the companies have spent buying their own shares - as well as decades of declining pay power in the industry, including in recent years, when prices surged.
The chief executives of all three companies had pay packages last year worth more than $20m.
The fight also comes as the industry is investing heavily in electric vehicles. The union is worried about that shift, since producing such cars requires fewer workers and currently involves non-union labour.
What do striking workers think about the visit?
Natalie Sherman
Reporting from Michigan
Word of the Biden and Trump visits was met with groans and "a lot of eye rolls", according to Billy Rowe, 61, one of half a dozen workers huddled in the rain holding picket signs outside of a Ford factory near Detroit, receiving regular honks of support from cars and trucks zooming by.
Rowe, who has worked at Ford for 27 years, said he saw the dispute as one between workers and the companies.
"We would much rather neither of them showed up," he said. "We don't want to divide people and when you bring politics into it, it's going to cause an argument."
Another Ford employee, Frankie Worley, said that "politics shouldn't be involved" in the issue.
"They come down here and get a picture and say they support us, but really, do they?" said Worley, who has spent 28 years at the company, including 20 on the assembly line.
"This involvement is just to put their face against us and say they're helping us. Just stay away."
President Biden joins picket line
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of US President Joe Biden as he joins members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on the picket line in the state of Michigan.
It's a historic moment because no other sitting US president has ever joined a picket line.
Biden often touts himself as the most pro-union president in US history.
His visit with local car workers comes a day before Donald Trump also heads to swing state Michigan to speak with the auto workers. The state is a hotly contested battleground in the 2024 presidential election.
We will be live streaming Biden on the picket line at the top of this page, you can press the play button to watch.