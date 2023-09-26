The work stoppage started on 15 September at three factories, which together employed about 12,700 workers.

A week later, the UAW expanded the walkout to 38 parts distribution centres at General Motors and Stellantis, asking roughly 5,600 more workers to participate in stoppages.

The UAW has $825m on hand to support workers participating in the strike, enough to last about two months with all members participating.

The decision to take targeted action is aimed at generating uncertainty for the car companies and at preserving that fund - and limiting the pain felt by workers, who are eligible for $500 a week from the union, less than typical wages.

The last time the UAW went on strike, against GM during 2019 negotiations, the walkout lasted six weeks.