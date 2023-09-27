BBC Copyright: BBC Pro-immigration protesters outside the Republican debate Image caption: Pro-immigration protesters outside the Republican debate

While the candidates don’t take the stage for a couple more hours, some protesters have gathered at the end of the driveway to the Reagan Library.

These debates often draw individuals trying to make their voices heard as the nation’s media descends.

A large group of protesters held a green sign that read “Immigrants are welcome here". Some held signs shaped like butterflies that read “no hate in our state".

A few members of the SEIU union also appeared to be among them.

And despite Donald Trump’s absence, about a dozen of his supporters also stood outside the library, waving flags.

From the media shuttle I spotted a “TRUMP 2024: Make America Great Again” poster tied to a traffic sign, with an image of Trump in the style of Shepard Fairey’s famous campaign poster of Barack Obama.