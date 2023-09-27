Live
Republicans to square off in second presidential debate
With Anthony Zurcher and Kayla Epstein reporting from the debate at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley, California.
Edited by Marianna Brady and Brandon Livesay
Protesters gather outside Republican debate in California
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from Simi Valley, California
While the candidates don’t take the stage for a couple more hours, some protesters have gathered at the end of the driveway to the Reagan Library.
These debates often draw individuals trying to make their voices heard as the nation’s media descends.
A large group of protesters held a green sign that read “Immigrants are welcome here". Some held signs shaped like butterflies that read “no hate in our state".
A few members of the SEIU union also appeared to be among them.
And despite Donald Trump’s absence, about a dozen of his supporters also stood outside the library, waving flags.
From the media shuttle I spotted a “TRUMP 2024: Make America Great Again” poster tied to a traffic sign, with an image of Trump in the style of Shepard Fairey’s famous campaign poster of Barack Obama.
The long road to the 2024 election
We’re still more than a year away from the election.
Yes, you read that correctly, more than a year.
The next US president will not be decided until November 2024.
But beginning in January, Republicans will get to start voting on who they want to represent their party.
Here’s a look at the key upcoming dates.
Today: Second Republican primary debate
15 January 2024: Iowa caucus - the race officially begins, we start to see what voters think of the candidates
13 February 2024: New Hampshire primary - a big one to win
5 March 2024: Super Tuesday - several states vote - often determines the likely nominee
15 July 2024: First day of the Republican National Convention where states officially decide the nominee
5 November 2024: Election day
You can read more about how the Republican Party chooses a candidate here.
Who are the candidates?
Here’s who will be on the stage tonight.
Ron DeSantis - The Florida governor, 44, has made a name for himself for his legislative attacks on“woke” culture - defunding diversity programmes at schools, halting gender and identity education, and banning drag shows around the state.
Vivek Ramaswamy - A 37-year-old Indian-American biotech entrepreneur with no previous political experience who is the dark horse for the nomination.
Nikki Haley - Former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the UN under Trump, the 51-year-old stresses the need for "a new generation" of US leaders.
Mike Pence - Trump’s 64-year-old former vice-president is a born-again evangelical Christian. As Indiana governor he signed bills to restrict abortion and protect religious freedom.
Chris Christie - The former New Jersey governor, 60, was massively popular during his first term, despite being a Republican in the strongly Democratic state.
Tim Scott - The 57-year-old South Carolina senator came to the race with more campaign cash than his rivals. He is only black man to ever serve in both chambers of Congress.
Doug Burgum - The wealthy North Dakota governor, 67, is a former software entrepreneur and is using his own fortune to boost his campaign.
When and where is the debate?
Wednesday's showdown takes place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, about 45 miles (72km) northwest of Los Angeles.
The two-hour event kicks off at 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT).
It is being hosted by the Fox Business Network and the Spanish-language TV channel Univision.
It will also be live-streamed on the Rumble video platform.
Moderating the debate will be Fox anchors Dana Perino and Stuart Varney, as well as Univision's Ilia Calderon.
The inclusion of Univision comes as Hispanic voters have begun to peel away from the Democratic Party in recent years, in states like Arizona and Texas.
A contest without the frontrunner
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Republican debate.
Donald Trump once again decided he won’t be involved and instead has chosen to give a speech in Michigan this evening.
The former president holds a commanding lead over his party rivals in the polls, which leaves the seven Republican candidates taking the stage today in a rather awkward position.
To be named as the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, they need to defeat Trump.
However, Trump has not felt the need to share the debate stage with them yet.
A debate is essentially a contest.
But will the winner of this second debate be able to rise high enough in opinion polls to be seen as a true rival to the former president?
We’re eager to see how it plays out.
Stick with us.