The office of Senator Dianne Feinstein has just put out a statement about her death.

"Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington, DC," it reads.

"Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving."

The statement paid tribute to the long-time senator as someone who "never backed away from a fight on what was just and right".

"At the same time, she was willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with".

It adds: "There are a few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother."

"She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary."

Her office says there is much to say about who she was and what she did.

"But for now, we are going to grieve the passing of our beloved boss, mentor, and friend."