Back to the mayor’s\nvirtual briefing now, where the city's chief climate officer Rohit Aggarwala explains how fast the rain came. “The storm picked up\nsignificantly after 7am”, he says, “and between 8 and 9am, the Brooklyn Nay Yard\nreceived 2.58 inches of rain in one hour.” He goes on to say New\nYork’s sewage system was designed for 1.75 inches of rain an hour. “So it’s no\nsurprise that part of Brooklyn have borne the brunt of this.”
In photos: Flooding overwhelms the New York area
People rescued from flooded basements
We've been hearing from New York City authorities about the current situation, and they have just confirmed there have been no deaths or critical injuries recorded today.
There have been six rescues from flooded basements so far.
Schools have not been closed, and authorities say students are safe.
Rising waters hit iconic New York City park
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from New York
Hello from Prospect Park in Brooklyn, where a night of heavy rain has left water piling up so high it has completely blocked off walkways.
Huge swaths of the park that are normally covered by thick green grass have become a series of mini ponds.
As of now, the rain is showing no signs of letting up.
Flooding impacts air travel
So far, LaGuardia Airport in Queens has announced Terminal A will be closed until further notice.
John F Kennedy International airport has received more than 4 inches (10cm) of rain since midnight according to the weather service.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, the airport wrote: "Weather conditions have caused JFK Airport flight disruptions. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight."
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are delays at New York's three airports:
BreakingState of emergency for New York
New York City's mayor Eric Adams says a state of emergency is being issued, telling the city's residents to take extreme caution.
Adams also says there could be eight inches of rain before the day is over.
Residents warned to be prepared to move to higher grounds
The New York City emergency management commissioner has just given an update where he says they are taking this "extremely seriously".
Zachary Iscol urged people not to drive and make sure they avoid any dangerous situations.
"Please make sure you have plans and are prepared to move to higher grounds," he says.
"Ultimately, you are your first line of defence for yourselves and your loved ones."
A week of rain turned into dangerous downpours
Brandon Livesay
Reporting from New York City
It's been a very wet week here in New York City, with rain falling nearly every day.
It felt like summer immediately turned into autumn last weekend when the humid days turned into dreary showers and cold winds.
But that rain really ramped up overnight.
With everything already saturated, the torrential downpours have quickly turned into flooding.
We're seeing videos on social media of total mayhem in the city, with infrastructure unable to cope.
We will try to bring you some of those videos shortly, as soon as we have verified their accuracy.
Flooding causes widespread disruption to city's transportation system
People in the tri-state area are facing significant transportation issues as a deluge continues to fall on the region.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced impacts to various subway lines as well as the Metro North commuter train service.
Four subway lines have been entirely suspended. And 12 more have been partially suspended. They are all major routes that transport millions of people across the five boroughs.
Eight other subway lines are significantly delayed.
The New York Police Department has also announced multiple road closures.
The New York Police Department has also announced multiple road closures.
Photographers have had a tough time reaching the areas hit hardest by flooding, but we have started to get a few images through that show the situation.
We'll be bringing you more photos and videos from New York very soon.
Governor says storm is 'life-threatening'
Many of the city's subway systems, streets and highways have flooded, while at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport closed on Friday.
New York governor Kathy Hochul said the storm was "dangerous" and "life-threatening".
She also warned people on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay safe in New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to extreme rainfall throughout the region.
NY flash flood warnings
A Flash Flood Warning will be in place for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens until 12:30 local time.
The National Weather Service Flood Watch will remain in effect until 06:00 on Saturday.
One to three inches (2-7cm) of rain has already fallen on the region, and heavy rain will continue throughout the evening.
An additional average of three to seven inches (7-17cm) are forecast to fall today
Widespread travel impacts are expected, especially during commute times.
Torrential rain causes havoc in New York City
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of flash flooding in New York City.
I'm in Brooklyn, where the rain has been non-stop all night and into the morning.
It's caused total chaos in the iconic city, with subway stations flooded and major roads underwater.
The sound of sirens have been echoing all morning as emergency services respond to the dangerous weather.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest updates.