Reuters Copyright: Reuters Cars travel through floodwaters near the iconic Williamsburg Bridge. Image caption: Cars travel through floodwaters near the iconic Williamsburg Bridge.

Back to the mayor’s virtual briefing now, where the city's chief climate officer Rohit Aggarwala explains how fast the rain came.

“The storm picked up significantly after 7am”, he says, “and between 8 and 9am, the Brooklyn Nay Yard received 2.58 inches of rain in one hour.”

He goes on to say New York’s sewage system was designed for 1.75 inches of rain an hour.

“So it’s no surprise that part of Brooklyn have borne the brunt of this.”