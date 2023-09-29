District Attorney Steve Wolfson is next up, and says: "'Justice delayed is justice denied' is a quote we used a lot for many many years, but not in this case.

"Today justice will be served in the murder of Tupac Shakur."

He said that Davis, who has just been charged with Shakur's murder, will appear in court in the next few days or so.

"After working for months on the case, we have decided that there was sufficient evidence to justify for this criminal indictment," he adds.

"Tupac Shakur is a music legend and both this community and worldwide have been wanting justice for Tupac. Today we have taken this first step for justice."