Sheriff Kevin McMahill begun the press conference we've just covered by announcing that Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.
Watch that moment here:
Raid of Davis' house in July 'corroborated' our evidence - police
Police are asked if the raid in July of Davis' house helped to gain more evidence for the investigation.
"The evidence obtained after the search warrant in July corroborated the evidence obtained for this indictment," they say.
District attorney shows off Davis' indictment
The district attorney is now showing reporters the indictment - a formal charge sheet - of Duane Davis.
Brandishing the piece of paper, he says people have been waiting for this moment for "almost three decades".
The police are now letting journalists ask questions.
Davis to appear in court within days
District Attorney Steve Wolfson is next up, and says: "'Justice delayed is justice denied' is a quote we used a lot for many many years, but not in this case.
"Today justice will be served in the murder of Tupac Shakur."
He said that Davis, who has just been charged with Shakur's murder, will appear in court in the next few days or so.
"After working for months on the case, we have decided that there was sufficient evidence to justify for this criminal indictment," he adds.
"Tupac Shakur is a music legend and both this community and worldwide have been wanting justice for Tupac. Today we have taken this first step for justice."
New information in 2018 led to case being 'reinvigorated'
Johansson, detailing the moments leading up to and after Tupac Shakur being shot, says it became obvious very quickly that this was a gang-related crime.
As time went on, this case had been reviewed multiple times - but it wasn't until 2018, when new information came to light, that it was "reinvigorated".
He also mentions Duane Davis' "own admissions", which he provided to numerous media outlets, that he was in the vehicle where the shots were fired from.
Davis has appeared on multiple TV outlets and written a tell-all memoir outlining his experience on the day Shakur died.
Police show casino footage from shortly before shooting
Police officer Jason Johansson now gives some more details of the night of Tupac Shakur's murder.
Johansson said that Orlando Anderson, who is the nephew of Duane Davis, and Shakur were involved in a fight in a casino short before the rapper's murder.
He then showed the hotel security camera footage of incident of Anderson being beaten before Tupac was later shot dead.
Johansson said that this incident ultimately lead to the retaliatory shooting and death of Shakur.
Persistence has paid off, officers say
Another police officer, Jason Johansson, is now speaking.
He says the force's persistence in the investigation has "ultimately paid off", before explaining how they came to arrest and charge Davis.
Going over the night of the shooting in 1996, Johansson plays already-released CCTV footage of the night Shakur was shot.
This has taken decades of work - police
"It has taken countless hours, really decades, of work by homicide section to get to where we are today," the lead police officer says.
"Some people did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, that was not the case back then and that is not the case today.
"Our goal has always been to hold those accountable for Tupac's violent murder. Every life that is lost is important and remains a priority for this police department," he continues.
Police confirm Duane Davis charged with Shakur's murder
Police begin by confirming that Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.
"27 years Tupac Shakur has waited for justice," the lead police officer says.
It's been so long, he adds, that a former detective in charge of the case has since retired.
Press conference begins
We're hearing from Las Vegas police now - stay tuned for live updates.
Watch along live by pressing Play at the top of the page.
Police to speak shortly
As we've been reporting, we're due to hear from Las Vegas police at 12:30 local time - so in around 10 minutes.
We're expecting them to confirm they've both arrested and charged Duane "Keffe D" Davis with the murder of Tupac Shakur.
We'll report the news conference live right here on this page - stay with us until then and throughout.
BreakingFormer gang leader charged with Tupac's murder
A former gang leader has been charged with Tupac Shakur's murder in Las Vegas in 1996.
Duane "Keffe D" Davis was indicted by a grand jury in Nevada, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo has told a court.
"The presumption is great that he is responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur, and he will be found guilty of murder with use of a deadly weapon," he's quoted by US media as saying.
Who was 90s rap legend Tupac Shakur?
Guy Lambert
Entertainment reporter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The mystery of American rapper Tupac Shakur's death is one that has puzzled investigators and fans for almost three decades.
While driving through Las Vegas with American record executive and Death Row Records chief executive Marion "Suge" Knight on 7 September 1996, the hip-hop star was shot four times in a drive by-shooting.
His killer has remained a mystery.
One of the top-selling artists of all time, Shakur was a symbol of the 1990s gangsta-rap culture and, in death, has become an icon.
Raised by his mother in Baltimore, Shakur found solace in his love for hip-hip music and poetry - something that eventually would steer him away from a life of crime.
He made his recording debut on the 1991 Digital Underground single Same Song, which soundtracked the Dan Aykroyd comedy Nothing But Trouble.
Police to give update on Tupac murder investigation
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Hello, you join us as we gear up to hear from police in Las Vegas, who've reportedly arrested a man in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur - 27 years after he died.
The hip-hop legend, who was just 25 at the time, was shot four times in a drive by-shooting in Las Vegas in 1996 - he died a week later.
His killer, whose identity has never been confirmed, has so far evaded justice.
Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill says he'll be making a “huge announcement in the investigation of Tupac's murder", but hasn’t confirmed if an arrest has been made, according to US media.
The situation is still developing but stay with us for live updates - including of the news conference which is due to begin at 12:30 local time (20:30 BST).
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
WATCH: Archive footage from scene of Tupac's murder
Let's be honest, the younger among you might not remember the details of Tupac's death, although it is one of those stories that has rippled down through the decades since.
We've dug out a 25-second clip of what happened after the rapper was fatally shot in his car while waiting at a red light in September 1996.
Take a look:
Davis 'orchestrated plan' that killed Shakur - police
After taking a handful of questions - mostly about the police investigation and how Duane Davis came to be charged - the legal team and police officers thank journalists for their time.
In one of their last responses, they say Davis was the "shot caller" of the group he was travelling with the night Tupac Shakur was shot.
"He orchestrated the plan that was carried out to commit this crime," Jason Johansson says, before he and the other officials leave the briefing room.
Davis the only living suspect, police say
Officials say Duane Davis is the only living suspect in the case of Tupac Shakur's murder.
"All other three suspects are deceased," police say.
WATCH: '27 years... 27 years' - sheriff gets emotional
Sheriff Kevin McMahill begun the press conference we've just covered by announcing that Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.
Watch that moment here:
Raid of Davis' house in July 'corroborated' our evidence - police
Police are asked if the raid in July of Davis' house helped to gain more evidence for the investigation.
"The evidence obtained after the search warrant in July corroborated the evidence obtained for this indictment," they say.
District attorney shows off Davis' indictment
The district attorney is now showing reporters the indictment - a formal charge sheet - of Duane Davis.
Brandishing the piece of paper, he says people have been waiting for this moment for "almost three decades".
The police are now letting journalists ask questions.
Davis to appear in court within days
District Attorney Steve Wolfson is next up, and says: "'Justice delayed is justice denied' is a quote we used a lot for many many years, but not in this case.
"Today justice will be served in the murder of Tupac Shakur."
He said that Davis, who has just been charged with Shakur's murder, will appear in court in the next few days or so.
"After working for months on the case, we have decided that there was sufficient evidence to justify for this criminal indictment," he adds.
"Tupac Shakur is a music legend and both this community and worldwide have been wanting justice for Tupac. Today we have taken this first step for justice."
New information in 2018 led to case being 'reinvigorated'
Johansson, detailing the moments leading up to and after Tupac Shakur being shot, says it became obvious very quickly that this was a gang-related crime.
As time went on, this case had been reviewed multiple times - but it wasn't until 2018, when new information came to light, that it was "reinvigorated".
He also mentions Duane Davis' "own admissions", which he provided to numerous media outlets, that he was in the vehicle where the shots were fired from.
Davis has appeared on multiple TV outlets and written a tell-all memoir outlining his experience on the day Shakur died.
Police show casino footage from shortly before shooting
Police officer Jason Johansson now gives some more details of the night of Tupac Shakur's murder.
Johansson said that Orlando Anderson, who is the nephew of Duane Davis, and Shakur were involved in a fight in a casino short before the rapper's murder.
He then showed the hotel security camera footage of incident of Anderson being beaten before Tupac was later shot dead.
Johansson said that this incident ultimately lead to the retaliatory shooting and death of Shakur.
Persistence has paid off, officers say
Another police officer, Jason Johansson, is now speaking.
He says the force's persistence in the investigation has "ultimately paid off", before explaining how they came to arrest and charge Davis.
Going over the night of the shooting in 1996, Johansson plays already-released CCTV footage of the night Shakur was shot.
This has taken decades of work - police
"It has taken countless hours, really decades, of work by homicide section to get to where we are today," the lead police officer says.
"Some people did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, that was not the case back then and that is not the case today.
"Our goal has always been to hold those accountable for Tupac's violent murder. Every life that is lost is important and remains a priority for this police department," he continues.
Police confirm Duane Davis charged with Shakur's murder
Police begin by confirming that Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.
"27 years Tupac Shakur has waited for justice," the lead police officer says.
It's been so long, he adds, that a former detective in charge of the case has since retired.
Press conference begins
We're hearing from Las Vegas police now - stay tuned for live updates.
Watch along live by pressing Play at the top of the page.
Police to speak shortly
As we've been reporting, we're due to hear from Las Vegas police at 12:30 local time - so in around 10 minutes.
We're expecting them to confirm they've both arrested and charged Duane "Keffe D" Davis with the murder of Tupac Shakur.
We'll report the news conference live right here on this page - stay with us until then and throughout.
BreakingFormer gang leader charged with Tupac's murder
A former gang leader has been charged with Tupac Shakur's murder in Las Vegas in 1996.
Duane "Keffe D" Davis was indicted by a grand jury in Nevada, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo has told a court.
"The presumption is great that he is responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur, and he will be found guilty of murder with use of a deadly weapon," he's quoted by US media as saying.
Who was 90s rap legend Tupac Shakur?
Guy Lambert
Entertainment reporter
The mystery of American rapper Tupac Shakur's death is one that has puzzled investigators and fans for almost three decades.
While driving through Las Vegas with American record executive and Death Row Records chief executive Marion "Suge" Knight on 7 September 1996, the hip-hop star was shot four times in a drive by-shooting.
His killer has remained a mystery.
One of the top-selling artists of all time, Shakur was a symbol of the 1990s gangsta-rap culture and, in death, has become an icon.
Raised by his mother in Baltimore, Shakur found solace in his love for hip-hip music and poetry - something that eventually would steer him away from a life of crime.
He made his recording debut on the 1991 Digital Underground single Same Song, which soundtracked the Dan Aykroyd comedy Nothing But Trouble.
Police to give update on Tupac murder investigation
Hello, you join us as we gear up to hear from police in Las Vegas, who've reportedly arrested a man in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur - 27 years after he died.
The hip-hop legend, who was just 25 at the time, was shot four times in a drive by-shooting in Las Vegas in 1996 - he died a week later.
His killer, whose identity has never been confirmed, has so far evaded justice.
Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill says he'll be making a “huge announcement in the investigation of Tupac's murder", but hasn’t confirmed if an arrest has been made, according to US media.
The situation is still developing but stay with us for live updates - including of the news conference which is due to begin at 12:30 local time (20:30 BST).