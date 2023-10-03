Five Republicans are against McCarthy – and probably more
At least five Republicans have publicly said they’ll vote against Kevin McCarthy.
They include Matt Gaetz of
Florida, who proposed the motion which started this whole process.
Gaetz has support from Bob Good
of Virginia, who told the Richmond
Times-Dispatch: “I will not vote to retain him as speaker. ... I do not believe
it would be possible for us to do worse.”
Andy Biggs of Arizona, a
frequent critic of McCarthy, posted his objections on X, concluding: “He cannot remain Speaker.”
Eli Crane, another representative from Arizona,
was more succinct. “Let’s roll,” he wrote, commenting on a news clip of Gaetz
announcing his challenge.
Tim Burchett of Tennessee is also poised to vote against the speaker.
“It’s a tough decision, but I’m poised to vote for the motion
to vacate because we are $33 trillion dollars in debt,” he wrote.
If just those five voted against him,
McCarthy would lose.
But it seems very likely that the rebellion
is wider. Some 20 Republicans initially voted against McCarthy for speaker back
in January.
It looks increasingly likely that the speaker will need help from Democrats to cling on to his job.
WATCH: 'Will you still be Speaker by the end of the night?'
The US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked if he will still be Speaker of the House by the end of the night.
McCarthy says he will "take the fight" and he answered "yes" to being asked if he was calling Matt Gaetz's bluff.
Coup ringleader waits on House floor for looming vote
Sam Cabral
Reporting from Capitol Hill
The effort to oust Kevin McCarthy formally kicks off on the House floor in just over half an hour.
Matt Gaetz, the ringleader of this right-wing coup, will be the one offering up the motion.
He looks like he has the votes to get this done today and he is already sitting on the House floor in anticipation.
Described as a motion to vacate, Capitol Hill reporters - who love their three-letter acronyms - are referring to it by the shorthand MTV.
For Gaetz's MTV to succeed, it only needs five Republicans to join with all Democrats.
Democrats have already indicated to us they will act in unison and have no intention of bailing out a Speaker many of them have long viewed as unprincipled and untrustworthy.
But first, Republican leadership has scheduled a vote at 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT) on a motion to table - that is, delay - the MTV.
If that vote fails - and we expect that it likely will - we will move on to the MTV.
WATCH: Republican says Gaetz plays a 'narcissistic game'
Republican Stephanie Bice says there's "overwhelming support" for Speaker Kevin McCarthy and she accuses Matt Gaetz of "using the American people as pawns".
"I think we've had enough," she adds.
WATCH: Lawmakers could vote within the hour
Today's speeches and votes on the floor of the House of Representatives will be streamed live at the top of this page. Press the Play button to watch things unfold.
We're expecting lawmakers to start voting on tabling Gaetz's motion, which could end this attempt to oust McCarthy, at 13.30 ET (18:30 BST).
Analysis
Three ways this could end for McCarthy
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent, reporting from Capitol Hill
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
1. Kevin McCarthy holds onto his job - without help from the Democrats
The Republicans currently have a slim majority in the House - 221 to 212 Democrats. Assuming every member casts a vote, McCarthy would be able to survive just with Republican support if all but four of his party back him.
2. Kevin McCarthy holds onto his job - with Democratic help
The problem for McCarthy is that five House Republicans - including Gaetz - have said publicly that they will vote to oust the speaker.
Democrats could simply choose not to vote - or vote "present" - which would lower the number of votes McCarthy would need to achieve majority support.
There would be political consequences from this outcome, however. Democrats could extract some concessions from McCarthy. And Gaetz and his right-wing cadre would cite the vote as evidence that McCarthy is insufficiently conservative - and could try to oust him again.
3. Kevin McCarthy is ousted - for now
If McCarthy loses the removal motion, it triggers a new election for Speaker of the House.
Democrats will probably back Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Many Republicans could stick with McCarthy, if he chooses to run again.
Or, a different Republican candidate could emerge from the chaos.
Has a speaker ever been removed before?
No speaker has ever been removed from office through the
method Matt Gaetz is using - a “motion to vacate.” And this is only the third time
that such a motion has been filed in more than a century.
The last time was in 2015, when Representative Mark
Meadows challenged Speaker John Boehner (both Republicans).
A vote was never held on that motion, but two months later, Boehner announced he was stepping down from the job. Meadows later became chief
of staff for President Donald Trump.
Prior to that you have to go all the way back to 1910. Republican
Speaker Joe Cannon faced a rebellion in his own party, and so called a vote on
his own speakership.
It was similar to a tactic much more common in British
politics – when, in the midst of turmoil, a governing party calls a “motion of confidence”
in hopes of bringing matters to a head.
Back in 1910, Cannon’s gamble paid off – he won the vote.
Democrats recoil from saving McCarthy
Sam Cabral
Reporting from Capitol Hill
It is becoming clear there is little enthusiasm for extending McCarthy a lifeline across the aisle.
During a morning meeting for Democrats in the House, no one came to McCarthy's defence, attendees tell reporters outside the room.
Some cited his comments that he hadn’t come to the Democrats seeking their help.
Party leadership also showed video of McCarthy from Face the Nation on Sunday where he tried to blame the narrowly averted shutdown on Democrats, according to lawmakers in the meeting.
Here are three statements capturing a common view that's being expressed.
Quote Message: "Nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy and why should we? He has broken his commitments over and over again" from Rep. Pramila Jayapal
"Nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy and why should we? He has broken his commitments over and over again"
Quote Message: Our caucus is united around a strong distrust of Kevin McCarthy…He’s gone back on his word multiple times. He hasn’t done anything to build up institutions" from Rep. Mark Takano
Our caucus is united around a strong distrust of Kevin McCarthy…He’s gone back on his word multiple times. He hasn’t done anything to build up institutions"
Quote Message: The current Speaker has chosen to cater to a very extreme element that in my view is sort of a post-truth world... He is not trustworthy. And I think you can see that within his own caucus, but you can certainly see it in the way he's treated us and the American people. Democrats aren't going to bail him out" from Rep. Ann Kuster
The current Speaker has chosen to cater to a very extreme element that in my view is sort of a post-truth world... He is not trustworthy. And I think you can see that within his own caucus, but you can certainly see it in the way he's treated us and the American people. Democrats aren't going to bail him out"
Watch: Jeffries to Republicans: 'Break from the extremists'
Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader said it was on the Republican Party to join Democrats in moving the country forward.
He said "we are ready, willing and able" to work with Republicans but "it is on them to join us".
How many votes does McCarthy need?
It seems simple – to survive the vote, McCarthy needs a
majority of representatives (218) to back him.
If the vote goes along straight party lines, McCarthy will
win 222-213.
But with an unknown number of rebels on his own side ready
to kick him out, the calculus becomes more complicated.
Can he limit defections to four or fewer? If so, McCarthy
can win without the backing of any Democrats.
But that seems unlikely, according to political reporters
who’ve been taking the temperature this week. The alternative is to rely on
Democrats to back McCarthy or, at the very least, abstain.
If enough of them do that, McCarthy can win.
But relying on Democratic votes comes with its
own political price. Already there is talk of concessions that the opposition
could extract – more aid for Ukraine is at the top of the list. And that could
further fan the flames of rebellion inside the Republican ranks.
Why is this happening?
To unpick why Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s job is in peril we
have to rewind to the 2022 midterm elections.
That’s when Republicans gained a majority in the House – but
a slim one, just nine members (222-213).
That meant that a relatively small group of hardliners delayed McCarthy’s election as speaker – it took 15 rounds of voting in the House to
install him in the job back in January.
Among the concessions McCarthy offered to his Republican
opponents was a change in rules to allow just one member of the House to
trigger a vote on whether to unseat the speaker – known as a “motion to
vacate”.
Fast forward to last weekend, when McCarthy brokered a budget deal to keep the government running.
The hardliners, many belonging to the ultraconservative
House Freedom Caucus, were furious. They were ready to shut the government down over budget talks and thought the speaker gave up too much to Congressional Democrats and
President Joe Biden, particularly in the areas of budget cuts and border
security.
Having won the power to attempt to get rid of the
speaker, they’re now using it. Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida pulled the
trigger and now the speaker will face a vote.
Congress weighs McCarthy's fate as Speaker
Marianna Brady
Live reporter, Washington DC
Welcome to our live coverage.
It's the day Speaker Kevin McCarthy has feared since he was finally elected to the post in January, when right-wing rebels decided to back him in the 15th round of voting.
One of those rebels, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, has appeared to withdraw his support and filed a rarely used motion to oust him.
Gaetz says he believes McCarthy made a "secret deal" with Democrats at the weekend to keep the government funded.
His actions have triggered a vote to remove his fellow party member as Speaker - which could occur as soon as today.
The manoeuvre to remove McCarthy is one that could throw an already unruly House into even further disarray.
Democrats have not indicated if they will throw their support behind the Republican Speaker, but we expect to hear more from them soon.
Will Speaker McCarthy survive the day? Voting on other legislative business begins in two hours.
And he could call for the vote on his fate at any time today.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest from Capitol Hill.
