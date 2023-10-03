Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Andy Biggs is one of four Republicans who have publicly come out against Kevin McCarthy Image caption: Andy Biggs is one of four Republicans who have publicly come out against Kevin McCarthy

At least five Republicans have publicly said they’ll vote against Kevin McCarthy.

They include Matt Gaetz of Florida, who proposed the motion which started this whole process.

Gaetz has support from Bob Good of Virginia, who told the Richmond Times-Dispatch: “I will not vote to retain him as speaker. ... I do not believe it would be possible for us to do worse.”

Andy Biggs of Arizona, a frequent critic of McCarthy, posted his objections on X, concluding: “He cannot remain Speaker.”

Eli Crane, another representative from Arizona, was more succinct. “Let’s roll,” he wrote , commenting on a news clip of Gaetz announcing his challenge.

Tim Burchett of Tennessee is also poised to vote against the speaker.

“It’s a tough decision, but I’m poised to vote for the motion to vacate because we are $33 trillion dollars in debt,” he wrote .

If just those five voted against him, McCarthy would lose.

But it seems very likely that the rebellion is wider. Some 20 Republicans initially voted against McCarthy for speaker back in January.

It looks increasingly likely that the speaker will need help from Democrats to cling on to his job.