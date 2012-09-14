A Point Of View: And prizes for all

But when it comes to predicting the next runaway success, no-one has much of a clue. Certainly not publishers. Books with insane advances regularly sink without trace. Others - unknown - explode from the seabed like volcanoes. In such cases, the extreme nature of their success makes them impossible to emulate, since at a certain point they take on a life of their own. Rather like celebrity culture where people are famous for being famous, so The Da Vinci Code or the Shades of Grey trilogy become mega-successful because of how successful they already are. Fifty Shades of Grey didn't even arrive via a publishing house originally. It came out of the depths of the internet. As a result, shoals of agents and publishers are cruising like basking sharks in the shallows of fan fiction on the look out for the next unpredictable phenomenon.