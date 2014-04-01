April Fools Day: 10 stories that look like pranks but aren't

6. A candidate for the Holy Grail, the supposed cup from which Jesus drank at the last supper, has been found in Spain. The goblet, made of agate, gold and onyx, has had to be removed from display at a church in Leon after crowds flocked to see it. Two historians published a book saying it could be the famous chalice. They started their search after the discovery of two Egyptian parchments at a university in Cairo. The cup will not be displayed until the church of San Isidro has found a suitably large space to accommodate the throngs of visitors.