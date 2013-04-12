Young Citizen Awards 2014

Former winners

Video 2:37

Youth club

How a group of youngsters beat local government spending cuts

  • 12 April 2013
  • From the section UK
Video 2:53

Singing coach

Billie Meldrum overcame a traumatic childhood to help other children.

  • 11 April 2013
  • From the section Scotland
Video 2:29

Wheelchair tennis champ

  • 9 April 2013
  • From the section UK
Video 2:43

Young singer

  • 8 April 2013
  • From the section UK
Video 2:45

DJing and caring

  • 10 April 2013
  • From the section UK

