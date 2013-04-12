Young Citizen Awards 2014
Video 2:37
Youth club
How a group of youngsters beat local government spending cuts
- 12 April 2013
- From the section UK
Video 2:53
Singing coach
Billie Meldrum overcame a traumatic childhood to help other children.
- 11 April 2013
- From the section Scotland
Video 2:29
Wheelchair tennis champ
- 9 April 2013
- From the section UK
Video 2:43
Young singer
- 8 April 2013
- From the section UK
