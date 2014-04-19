Shannon Airport: A curious history of celebrity visitors

The locals working at the airport now include those who watched the planes fly in as children. Liz Mangan was thrilled at seeing the smart stewardesses, and one day she joined them. She has crossed the Atlantic countless times in her career with Aer Lingus, and she still gets a buzz from putting on her uniform as one of the "queens in green". "There's something very special about travelling through the night," she says. "And you're up so high near the stars. It's amazing, there's a silence at 4am - you make them a cup of tea and they open up, tell you some interesting stories about their lives. It's fascinating."