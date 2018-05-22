Homepage
Newsbeat
Top Stories
Sextortion: 'Tens of thousands at risk'
Brooke Kinsella on EastEnders stabbing
Maya Jama: Dark-skinned tweet was 'ignorant'
The Simpsons creator has a new show
Facebook wants your naked photos
PS4 in 'final phase' of its life cycle
James Arthur being sued by The Script
Kendrick Lamar stops white fan using N-word
1d
2 days ago
Newsbeat
Inside an abortion clinic
2d
2 days ago
Newsbeat
More from Newsbeat
'No woman wants to have an abortion'
Football manager's unique transfer announcements
What it's like to play at the royal wedding
Video
Video
EastEnders stars on knife crime storyline
Abortion poll: 'I thought I'd done something really wrong'
In case you missed it
Video
Video
Newsbeat documentary: Turning Off Porn
Will Smith 'to release World Cup song'
How non-league footballers spend summer
Video
Video
Strong man does delicate tasks
The reason for Rick Hoffman's 'weird' royal wedding face
