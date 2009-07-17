Firms charge more to book flights
The cost of using a credit or debit card to pay for flights with some airlines has soared by more than 600% in 18 months.
According to new research for Which? Holiday the budget flights operator Ryanair charges 614% more than it did in 2007 for card transactions.
Its fees have increased from 70p to £5 per person each way.
Thomas Cook UK now charges £2.50 per person per flight for using a debit card. That's £10 if you're a couple heading off to the Med and back again. First Choice customers pay £2.50 Neither operator used to charge card users.
Lorna Cowan, editor of Which? Holiday, accuses the airlines of increasing their charges in order to boost profits.
She said: "We understand that there is a charge to airlines for taking payment for flights with debit or credit cards and that this cost will be passed on to consumers.
"But how can some of these airlines justify charging more than 600% more than they did 18 months ago?
"The amount charged by the airlines should be reflective of the costs incurred by them. This does not appear to be the case with current charges."
Avoiding charges
Ryanair hit back at the report saying there are a number of ways to avoid paying extra.
Spokesman Daniel de Carvalho said: "When will Which! Holiday stop wasting people's time?
"Passengers know they can avoid payment handling charges altogether with Visa Electron, which 20 million Ryanair passengers will do this year while booking the guaranteed lowest fares with no fuel surcharges at Ryanair.com."
A spokesperson for Thomas Cook said that they did not always charge card users.
"Where any charges are imposed by card companies, these are payable at the time of booking," she said.
"There are several cards which do not attract a fee, including Visa Electron, the Thomas Cook Credit Card and any MasterCard debit card."
Over the same period, some airlines have reduced their card charges, such as bmiBaby and Virgin Atlantic.
British Airways doesn't charge for using a debit card to pay for flights.