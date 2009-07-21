Radio 1 DJ is threatened by text
A man's been arrested and cautioned by police after Radio 1 DJ Fearne Cotton received threatening text messages during one of her shows.
The presenter had to be driven home by police after Sunday's Official Chart Show.
Police say they were worried at the "severe" nature of the texts.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in Derby and taken to London for questioning. He's now been cautioned and given a harassment warning.
Fearne takes over Jo Whiley's weekday morning slot on Radio 1 from September as part of a shake up that also sees Greg James moving to afternoons instead of Edith Bowman.
She was back working at the iTunes Festival at London's Roundhouse on Monday night.
Before that she sounded fine in a breakfast time Tweet: "Morning...downing some cereal before shooting off to work. Lunch meeting and some filming for i tunes tonight! Bloc party tonight! woop."