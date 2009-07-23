Ian Brown announces his comeback
- Published
Former Stone Roses singer Ian Brown has announced his return with a new album set for release in the autumn.
My Way, the Manchester solo artist's sixth LP, will feature 12 songs which were recorded at London's Battery Studios, the same building his former band used to make their debut 20 years ago.
The singer has also lined up a new single, Stellify, for release on 21 September ahead of his album a week later.
The record is the follow up to 2007's The World Is Yours.
Other tracks slated to appear on the album include Crowning Of The Poor and So High.
Brown has also confirmed a special guest appearance on the main stage at the Reading and Leeds festivals on the weekend of August 28-30.
Meanwhile, a 20th anniversary re-issue of The Stone Roses' self-titled debut album is due out on 10 August.