Slipknot scoop Kerrang! awards
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
American metal band Slipknot scooped the most awards at this year's Kerrang! magazine awards (2 August).
The Iowan seven-piece took home prizes for best live band and best international band at the event held at The Brewery, central London.
Usually masked wearing a boiler suit, lead singer Corey Taylor also hosted the awards modelling a multicoloured suit.
Other bands to pick up awards included Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit and The Prodigy.
Slipknot thoughts
Speaking after the ceremony, Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor said: "It's been an incredible night.
"It was two more than I thought we'd win. The fans are great, they always surprise you."
It was a successful night for other American artists too.
New Jersey’s Gaslight Anthem won best international newcomer, Limp Bizkit were presented with the Kerrang! hall of fame and Linkin Park classic songwriter.
Metallica, having headlined metal festival Sonisphere the night before were represented on the evening by bassist Robert Trujillo and won best album for most recent effort Death Magnetic.
Following their victory in the best single category for Omen, The Prodigy's Liam Howlett said: "I love Slipknot personally, we've played with them a few times over the years."