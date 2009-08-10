Radio 1 shakes up specialist schedule
- Published
There will be a host of changes to the schedule of specialist programmes on Radio 1, following the recent shake-up of the daytime line-up.
Annie Mac and Pete Tong will be switching time slots, so that Annie's mash up will be on Fridays from 7pm to 9pm while Pete Tong is on the decks between 9pm and 11pm.
Annie Mac said: "I'm delighted to be kicking off the weekend on Radio 1 and it's an honour to be following in the footsteps of Pete Tong.
"He's leaving big shoes for me to fill, but I'm really looking forward to bringing the mash up to a wider audience."
A new hour-long documentary slot called Radio 1 Stories will run on Monday nights from 9pm - 10pm, featuring the history of artists and genres, with forthcoming shows on Jay Z and a round-up of the 'Noughties'.
'Verbal combat'
Nihal will host a Tuesday night review show from 9pm looking at the biggest films, games and music of the week.
At 9pm on Wednesdays Huw Stephens continues to champion new music, whilst In New DJs We Trust becomes a permanent feature at 9pm on Thursdays with stars like Jaymo & Andy George, Heidi and Alex Metric on the bill.
Nihal said of his new show: "It will have you shouting at the radio and scrambling for your mobile. Let verbal combat commence."
Steve Lamacq will leave the station after 16 years but will continue with shows on 6Music and Radio 2.
Bobby Friction is also leaving but will carry on hosting his programme on the Asian Network.
On Satuday nights MistaJam will move to a new 11pm to 1am show while Tim Westwood will go solo from 9pm to 11pm.
The schedule changes come into effect from Monday 21 September to tie-in with the daytime moves.
Controller of BBC Radio 1 Andy Parfitt said: "Taken together with our recent revamp of the core daytime schedule, this represents one of the most significant shake-ups of the whole schedule in recent times and will help us focus on a new generation of Radio 1 listeners."
Tim Westwood meanwhile, will also be hosting the weekday drive time show on 1Xtra.
He will take over from Ace & Vis in the 4pm - 7pm weekday slot from 28 September.
The DJ said: "My swagger levels are through the roof!"