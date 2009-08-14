BBC News

Resident Evil star makes comeback

By Natalie Jamieson
Newsbeat entertainment reporter

Published

You might know Milla Jovovich best for her part in the Resident Evil movies, but the Hollywood actress is keen to show her 'different' side. Her latest film is called A Perfect Getaway, a thriller about newlywed hikers being found dead on an island near Hawaii. She talks about the movie, what life's like after having her baby and what we can expect from the next Resident Evil.

image copyrightPA
image copyrightAP
image captionA Perfect Getaway was filmed in Puerto Rico but is set in Hawaii

Milla Jovovich was talking to Newsbeat entertainment reporter Natalie Jamieson

A Perfect Getaway is out in UK cinemas on 14 August

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.