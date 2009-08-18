BBC News

Weezer announce new album details

By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter

Published
image copyrightNot Specified
image captionWeezer release Raditude this autumn

Weezer have announced details of their forthcoming seventh album.

Raditude, the follow up to last year's Weezer (The Red Album), will be released in the US on 27 October.

Before that the Los Angeles foursome will release single (If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To.

The album is produced by Jacknife Lee and Butch Walker.

Lead singer River Cuomo released a solo album Alone: The Home Recordings Of Rivers Cuomo last year.

