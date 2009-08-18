Weezer announce new album details
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
Weezer have announced details of their forthcoming seventh album.
Raditude, the follow up to last year's Weezer (The Red Album), will be released in the US on 27 October.
Before that the Los Angeles foursome will release single (If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To.
The album is produced by Jacknife Lee and Butch Walker.
Lead singer River Cuomo released a solo album Alone: The Home Recordings Of Rivers Cuomo last year.
