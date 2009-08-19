Esmee praises 'big brother' Timberlake
By Sinead Garvan
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
Dutch singer Esmee Denters is lucky enough to count Justin Timberlake as one of her mentors and it all began when she uploaded a video of her singing on YouTube. Since then her videos have been viewed millions of times and she's had record companies clambering to get her signed up. Newsbeat caught up with her to get the lowdown on JT and find out what it was like meeting her idol Stevie Wonder.
