Police investigate Beyonce's bodyguard
- Published
Croatian police are investigating an incident involving one of Beyonce and Jay-Z's personal bodyguards in Dubrovnik (19 August).
Filmed footage of the altercation shows the pair, who were there on holiday, walking through the narrow streets of the town and a bodyguard arguing with an assembled group of paparazzi before the couple board a speedboat.
Cameraman Dragan Banovic, 57, is warned not to film the couple by the bodyguard before a piece of Banovic's equipment is thrown into the sea.
Police spokesperson Marija Genero has confirmed that the local authorities are investigating.
In the video, Jay-Z can be heard trying to calm the man saying: "Let's go, let's go, don't worry about it" and "stop stop stop".
There is currently "no comment" from Jay-Z's UK representatives.