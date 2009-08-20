Police investigate Beyonce's bodyguard

Beyonce and Jay-Z's are holidaying in Croatia
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter

Croatian police are investigating an incident involving one of Beyonce and Jay-Z's personal bodyguards in Dubrovnik (19 August).

Filmed footage of the altercation shows the pair, who were there on holiday, walking through the narrow streets of the town and a bodyguard arguing with an assembled group of paparazzi before the couple board a speedboat.

Cameraman Dragan Banovic, 57, is warned not to film the couple by the bodyguard before a piece of Banovic's equipment is thrown into the sea.

Police spokesperson Marija Genero has confirmed that the local authorities are investigating.

In the video, Jay-Z can be heard trying to calm the man saying: "Let's go, let's go, don't worry about it" and "stop stop stop".

There is currently "no comment" from Jay-Z's UK representatives.

