Broad will 'never forget' Ashes victory
By David Garrido
Newsbeat sports reporter
- Published
England's Stuart Broad says that winning the Ashes back from Australia was an unforgettable experience and that his contribution to the final test, where he took five wickets for 37 runs, was the best that he's ever bowled. The 23-year-old also says that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Freddie Flintoff and develop into a solid all-rounder.
