Semenya returns to hero's welcome
By Matt Cole
Newsbeat reporter
Thousands of people have turned out at Johannesburg airport to greet South Africa's controversial world champion 800 metre runner Caster Semenya.
The 18-year-old is being subjected to a gender test after she obliterated her personal best time to win gold at the World Championships in Berlin.
There was a party atmosphere as she arrived home to fans who didn't care about the mystery surrounding their girl.
Newsbeat listener Ciara Hardman was caught up in the crowds as she arrived at Johannesburg airport.
She said: "Everyone's singing and dancing, they're really proud of this girl and pleased to see her home.
"There's no reference to her gender, there's just an amazing carnival atmosphere, everyone's really really excited.
"Everyone has a poster saying either 'Caster you Beaut!' or 'Well Done Team South Africa', lots and lots of national pride, oozing national pride here.
"I just saw Caster walk through and she got absolutely mobbed. She just seemed really happy and overwhelmed.
"There was such a mob round her it was hard to see her!
"It's so exciting! Everyone is just so happy, everybody is literally dancing, people have brought trumpets, I've never seen anything like it. It's brilliant, there's such a nice welcome.
"There's a very broad spectrum of people here, people in suits, ordinary people, everyone's out from the shops. People have obviously made an effort to come here, regular ordinary people."