Romcom 'not a typical love story'

You may remember him as Tommy in quirky US series 3rd Rock From The Sun. Joseph Gordon-Levitt's latest role is in (500) Days Of Summer in which he stars alongside Zooey Deschanel from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Yes Man. It's being touted as the best romcom since When Harry Met Sally in 1989 but 28-year-old Joseph says it's just a realistic love story.