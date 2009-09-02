BBC News

Romcom 'not a typical love story'

By Sarah Jane Griffiths
Newsbeat entertainment reporter

Published

You may remember him as Tommy in quirky US series 3rd Rock From The Sun. Joseph Gordon-Levitt's latest role is in (500) Days Of Summer in which he stars alongside Zooey Deschanel from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Yes Man. It's being touted as the best romcom since When Harry Met Sally in 1989 but 28-year-old Joseph says it's just a realistic love story.

image copyrightOther
image captionJoseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel appeared together in 2001's Manic
image copyrightOther
image captionJoseph Gordon-Levitt is also in the new G.I. Joe film starring Sienna Miller

