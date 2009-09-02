Grohl supergroup announce UK tour
- Published
Them Crooked Vultures, the hard rock supergroup put together by Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl, have announced a six-date UK tour for December.
The band begin the dates in Plymouth on 10 December before travelling to Portsmouth, Blackpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh and London.
Along with Dave Grohl, the group also features Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones.
Alain Johannes from Queens of the Stone Age appears with the band when they play live.
Them Crooked Vultures played their first live gig in Chicago in August, followed that by supporting Arctic Monkeys in Brixton and made surprise appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals last weekend.
Their UK gigs are:
Plymouth Pavilions (10 December)
Portsmouth Guildhall (11 December)
Blackpool Empress Ballroom (13 December)
Birmingham O2 Academy (14 December)
Edinburgh Corn Exchange (15 December)
London Hammersmith Apollo (17 December)