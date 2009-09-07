La Roux give Mercury predictions
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
La Roux's Elly Jackson has said Friendly Fires or Florence And The Machine will be victorious at tomorrow's Mercury Prize Awards [8 September].
Jackson's self titled debut album is up against 11 other nominees including Kasabian, Florence And The Machine, Friendly Fires and The Invisible at the awards, held at London's Grosvenor Hotel.
Last year's prize was scooped by Elbow.
"I'm not really expecting anything, I'm expecting to enjoy seeing the other bands play and enjoy playing," she said.
La Roux's predictions
However, Jackson does admire many of her fellow competitors.
"There are select tracks on the [Florence And The Machine's] album which really get me," she said.
"I really like Friendly Fires - they're the right amount of pop and alternative for the Mercurys. It always seems to be the ingredient they like."
She also revealed that even if she did win she won't be able to hang around.
"We've got to leave seconds after it ends," she said. "We've got to go to France so I don't think its going to be the party it might be for a lot of people, which is a shame.
"It's always cooler to just leave those things isn't it? 'Right, I'm going, got other places to be'."
Following the Mercury Prize La Roux will play a full UK tour in November.