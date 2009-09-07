Arctic Monkeys line up arena tour
Arctic Monkeys have announced details of a brand new UK tour.
Following their headline appearances at this year's Reading and Leeds festivals the Sheffield band will begin a set of 10 dates beginning at Liverpool's Echo Arena on 13 November.
Humbug, the group's third studio album, has now spent two weeks at the top of the UK album charts following its release on 24 August.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 9am on Friday 11 September.
The full dates are:
Liverpool Echo Arena - 13 November
Sheffield Arena - 14
Newcastle Metro Arena - 16
Wembley Arena - 18
Birmingham NIA - 20
Manchester MEN Arena - 21
Nottingham Trent FM Arena - 22
Glasgow SECC - 24
Belfast The Odyssey - 25
Dublin The O2 - 26
