Festival-goers dress up at Bestival
The torrential downpour of last year's Bestival was quickly forgotten as everyone enjoyed the baking sunshine on the Isle of Wight this weekend.
Elbow, Lily Allen, MGMT and Massive Attack all played over the three days but the fancy dress was the real highlight.
The theme for the sixth year of Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank's brainchild was Space Oddity.
Even the artists were getting involved. Florence And The Machine played on Friday: "I'm Barberella, my whole band are martians.
"Rob (bassist) never dresses up and we had to persuade him to buy all green clothes and they made him a gigantic gold cape and they were all so psyched."
Space theme
Mika told Newsbeat that he fulfilled a childhood ambition by being an astronaut for the day.
He also had sequins covering his face in the shape of a star. He loved his outfit so much he didn't want to take it off and threatened to wear it on the ferry on the way back.
While Jack Penate was impressed with the effort the crowd had made, he wasn't really sure what his outfit was: "I saw a flock of coneheads and I've seen the little guy from the Mighty Boosh. A lot of people make a lot of effort, it's heartwarming really.
"I've got a few bits and bobs with me but it's been a hectic time. I would have love to have made one, so I have got some clothes that are in the vein of space."
"It's a really nice jacket, beautiful sequined. Actually I've got this African big sheet but I don't know how I can make that space."
'Crazy week'
Little Boots had obviously planned well in advance. She arrived on stage in a little pink car and dressed as Lady Penelope from Thunderbirds.
Lily Allen looked space age rather than any particular character. She wore a very small white dress and knee high boots.
The two Eds from Friendly Fires admitted there wasn't even a token spaceship on any of their outfits.
He said: "If you don't dress up you kind of feel you're too cool to dress up and you are one of those people who doesn't want to get involved with that party.
"I just don't feel myself when I've sprayed myself in gold paint and I have alien ears."
It was Paloma Faith's first time to Bestival and was in awe of the fancy dress. "I really enjoyed watching the fancy dress parade, it was beautiful, really up my street."
Newsbeat also got her to judge our unofficial fancy dress competition.
Mercury Award winner Speech Debelle was still on a massive high from her success last week.
"It is the craziest week of my life and probably the most life changing one as well," she said.
"It's all sunk in and yeah, this is my reality now. It's all good."
Speech Debelle was hungry when Newsbeat spoke to her and hugely disappointed when her manager told her there were no sandwiches left.
Anyway it looks like she was trying to sort out some collaborations: "I run up on Lily Allen, I was in a bit of a state, she wasn't and you know how it is when one person is and one person isn't. They are like, 'Oh wow'.
"I think I did bundle her. I was heckling I guess, 'Oi, you should do a song with me'."
So will we see a Lily/Speech track in the future?
"I don't know what she said to be honest. I can't remember."