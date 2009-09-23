Group has 'ended' says ex-Sugababe
By Tina Daheley
1Xtra presenter
- Published
Following the departure of Keisha Buchanan, the last original Sugababe, former member Mutya Buena reckons the group are making a mistake carrying on without her. The fellow original, who left the band herself in 2005, thinks new recruit Jade Ewen, would be better off as a solo artist.
_________________________________________________________
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.