Group has 'ended' says ex-Sugababe

By Tina Daheley
1Xtra presenter

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionMutya Buena (centre) left Sugababes in 2005 to be replaced by Amelle Berrabah

Following the departure of Keisha Buchanan, the last original Sugababe, former member Mutya Buena reckons the group are making a mistake carrying on without her. The fellow original, who left the band herself in 2005, thinks new recruit Jade Ewen, would be better off as a solo artist.

