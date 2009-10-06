Vampire Weekend showcase free track
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
Vampire Weekend have made a new track available for free in the lead up to the release of their second album.
Horchata, taken from second album Contra released on 11 January 2010, has been made available on their official website.
The foursome have also announced details of a new UK headline show.
Ezra Koenig and his band mates will play London's Kings College on 15 October as part of a brief world tour.
