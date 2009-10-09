League fans face off before final By Andy May

Newsbeat sports reporter Published 9 October 2009

Leeds Rhinos will be hoping to make history on Saturday (10 October) when they try for a third successive win against St Helens in the Super League Grand Final. Saints fan Liam reckons his team are in with a chance of fighting off the Rhinos, while Leeds fan Danny admits it's going to be a close call.

DANNY, LEEDS RHINOS FAN

image copyright bbc image caption Danny says his top player is captain Kevin Sinfield

"Leeds are going to win on Saturday because they're the strongest team in the league. We've finished top of the league throughout the season. The table doesn't lie. We'll do it third time in a row.

"They're all my star players, every single one but if I had to name one it would be Sir Kevin Sinfield because he's the captain. He's a top guy. The way he is on the pitch and the way he leads our team is unbelievable.

"Keiron Cunnigham is a very influential player for St Helens, Sean Long playing his last game is going to be a good one as well and James Graham, if he can keep his dummy in.

"I think Leeds and St Helens are very, very similar. It's very close to call. Experience is a big part. St Helens are very experienced, so are Leeds but we've won the last two."

Score prediction: I don't think it'll be as easy as 2007. I'm going for 18-10 obviously to Leeds.

LIAM, ST HELENS FAN

image copyright bbc image caption Liam reckons the Saints might be in with a chance of victory

"Over the last two weeks we've found our form, we've been really good in defence, it was key against Wigan last week and hopefully we'll be able to do Leeds Rhinos on Saturday with it.

"Sean Long is our star player, he's going to be very crucial with his kicking on Saturday. It's his final game for the Saints tomorrow before he moves to Hull so he'll want to end on a high.

"When it comes to the Rhinos I'm worried about the centre-wing partnerships out wide in Ryan Hall and Keith Senior and Lee Smith and Scott Donald. They're very strong and very fast.

"It could've gone a lot worse this season but it's been OK. It was disappointing losing in the semi-final but we've found our form and hopefully we'll win on Saturday."

Score prediction: It's going to be very close, 14-12 to the Saints.

Catch the action live from Old Trafford from 1745 BST on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.