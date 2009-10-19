Timbaland readies all star album
- Published
Timbaland has revealed the star-studded line up for his forthcoming third solo album.
Shock Value II, released on 24 November in the US, will feature contributions from Katy Perry, Chris Brown and Justin Timberlake.
Other artists lending their skills to the follow up to his 2007 album Shock Value include The Fray, rapper Drake, Miley Cyrus, Keri Hilson and Nickelback.
The first single taken from the LP will be Morning After Dark featuring SoShy.
Previously, Shock Value featured a raft of guest appearences including Fall Out Boy, Elton John and Missy Elliot.
Earlier this year Timbaland collaborated with rock musician Chris Cornell on his latest solo album Scream.
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.