Robbie kicks off Electric Proms

Robbie Williams(C) British Broadcasting Corporation
The singer ended his set by performing latest single Video Killed the Radio Star

Robbie Williams has opened the BBC's Electric Proms series with a headline show at London's Roundhouse.

He was accompanied by a full band and string section for the gig which showcased new material from his forthcoming album Reality Killed the Video Star along with some classics.

Acts including Dizzee Rascal, Doves and Dame Shirley Bassey do their own Electric Proms shows later this week.

The Bodies singer caught up with Radio 1's Scott Mills to tell him about how his comeback's been going, his life with partner Ayda Field and what was behind him shouting, 'I'm rich beyond my wildest dreams' when he signed a contract thought to be worth £80 million back in 2002.

________________________________________________________

(C) British Broadcasting Corporation
Robbie Williams says he doesn't like going out and enjoys time at home
(C) British Broadcasting Corporation
Robbie's new album is based on him trying to get back together with his ex

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.