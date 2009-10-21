Robbie kicks off Electric Proms
- Published
Robbie Williams has opened the BBC's Electric Proms series with a headline show at London's Roundhouse.
He was accompanied by a full band and string section for the gig which showcased new material from his forthcoming album Reality Killed the Video Star along with some classics.
Acts including Dizzee Rascal, Doves and Dame Shirley Bassey do their own Electric Proms shows later this week.
The Bodies singer caught up with Radio 1's Scott Mills to tell him about how his comeback's been going, his life with partner Ayda Field and what was behind him shouting, 'I'm rich beyond my wildest dreams' when he signed a contract thought to be worth £80 million back in 2002.
