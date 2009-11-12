'Caine and I are working class'
By Greg Cochrane
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
Sir Michael Caine has already said that his new film Harry Brown sees him ditch the luxurious life of an A-list actor and return to the streets which made him.
As far as co-star Ben Drew, aka rapper Plan B, is concerned he is the street.
"This film is about the streets but made by middle class people," the 26-year-old explains.
"That's the reason they employed people like me, and people like Jack O'Connell (Marky) and other kids from the street. They needed that realism."
Caine vigitante
In the British-produced movie, Drew plays the character of Noel, a gang member who gets entangled in the explosive, revenge plot of aging vigilante Harry Brown (Caine).
Given his upbringing in east London he didn't have to travel too far in his imagination to get into Noel's character.
"I grew up going to school in London. I got kicked out of school; I went to a pupil referral unit in Plaistow. It was full of kids comprehensive schools couldn't handle.
"For me it (playing Noel) was drawing on aspects of my own character - how I used to be in my teens. A lot of those kids they had a loud bark - it didn't mean they were nasty, evil people.
"I was taking the aggressiveness of those guys that I'd grown up with, and taking it even further."
Drew's history
Of course this isn't the first time we've seen Plan B tackle the darker aspects of gang crime in the capital.
His debut album Who Needs Action When You Got Words (2006) included tracks like Mama (Loves A Crackhead), No Good and Kidz all vivid in their depiction of death, underage sex and violence.
Drew's no shrinking violet.
"I can offend people quite easily when I talk, I've got quite a filthy mouth, quite twisted sense of humour," he admits.
However, being offered the chance to work with Caine - someone who himself grew up in gritty London district Elephant & Castle - saw him adopt his best behaviour.
"When I walked on that set all I knew in my head was that I didn't want to offend him in any way. I didn't want to taint the experience.
"That's why I did the film because Michael was in it. I would have done the film for free and I would have done it even if I didn't have any scenes with him just to be part of a project with him."
"He's just a really easy going character; he's working class so I felt like we were from the same place even though he's a lot older than me. He was 50 when I was born."
End Credits
Drew's contribution to the Brit-flick isn't restricted to the screen though. He also provides vocals to Chase And Status' single End Credits - a track Pete Tong (music director for the film) picked up and put on the soundtrack - it subsequently went top ten.
Since remixing Plan B's debut single in 2006 Chase And Status, (Londoners Will Kennard and Saul Milton and) have themselves gone on to write much of Rihanna's forthcoming new album.
Drew and the pair plan to collaborate again on new material for his upcoming second album.
"We've been on tour and we bought a little studio on the bus with us," he says. "We're really feeing this whole folk/drum 'n' bass juxtaposition - sweet vocal and acoustic guitar, and gutter drum 'n' bass beats.
"We want to explore that route a bit more. Expect the sound you're getting from Pieces and End Credits - that kind of sound and that kind of vibe that's what we're going to go for on the next record."
Interview by Nesta McGregor
Harry Brown is in cinemas now.