Tinchy 'fine' after club incident
Tinchy Stryder's record label has said the chart-topper is "fine and well" after he was the victim of an alleged attempted mugging outside a nightclub in east London.
Reports had suggested the artist, real name Kwasi Danquah, had been robbed of jewellery before members of his entourage intervened as he left the club in the early hours of 16 November.
A man has been formally charged by police with a public order offence.
In a statement Tinchy Stryder's record label said: "There was an incident at a nightclub on Sunday night but it was nothing serious."
As previously reported Tinchy Stryder has announced a full UK tour starting in February 2010.
